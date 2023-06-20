Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Sergio Rico has regained consciousness after three weeks of being in a coma.

Rico suffered a serious accident in Spain last month involving a mule cart and a horse. The incident happened while the 29-year-old was participating in an annual pilgrimage in the El Rocio region of Huelva in Spain, leaving him with a serious head injury. PSG had permitted Rico to visit Spain after clinching the Ligue 1 title following a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg on May 28. The Spanish goalkeeper was on the bench for PSG's title-sealing game.

Sergio Rico was put in induced coma

The doctors at the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville had put Rico in an induced coma. A fortnight ago, the doctors had removed Rico from sedation, only to place him back into a coma several hours later. However, the doctors this time faced success when they took Rico off sedation as the Spaniard is finally out of a coma now. The player has also communicated with his family members with gestures as he could still have his vocal cords affected by so many days of intubation, reported Spanish media outlet Telecinco.

Rico's wife, Alba Silva, has confirmed that the goalkeeper is recovering "little by little" before adding that the family is finally seeing "the light a little more."

"[He's] taking small steps forward and the truth is that we already see the light a little more. Little by little he is recovering and I knew from the beginning that he was going to get better because he is a champion," Silva said in an interview.

"Family needs to be patient"

However, as per another Spanish outlet Marca, Silva did not confirm if Rico had recognized his family members as she just said they have to take baby steps and "be very patient."

Born in Seville, Rico came through the youth set-up of Sevilla before making his senior debut with them during the 2014-15 campaign. He won the Europa League in his maiden senior season before helping his side retain the trophy in the following campaign as well.

After being a core member of the Sevilla side for four seasons, Rico was loaned off to Fulham in the Premier League. He made 32 appearances for the English club before heading to Paris for another season on loan, where he joined PSG.

Sergio Rico at PSG

Rico grabbed 10 caps with PSG in his maiden season at Parc des Princes before the Ligue 1 champions signed the Spanish goalkeeper on a permanent basis. After being PSG's second-choice shot-stopper behind Keylor Navas, Rico was demoted to their third-choice on the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma in July 2021.

Rico then returned to Spain as he joined La Liga side Mallorca during the 2022 January transfer window on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season. He made his Mallorca debut in February but that came in a 1–0 loss at Rayo Vallecano in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. While he became Mallorca's regular starter in no time, he was back on the bench after conceding six goals against relegation rivals Granada in May.

Although Rico came back to PSG for the 2022-23 season, the Spaniard failed to make a single appearance for the Parc des Princes side.

When Rico met with the accident last month after falling off the horse, PSG said they were in "constant contact" with the player's family.

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones. The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support," tweeted PSG.

PSG had a close fight with Lens before securing the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title by a point. The French champions went on to end the campaign with a 3-2 loss at home against Clermont Foot, which was also the final game of Lionel Messi in a PSG shirt.