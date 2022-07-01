The decision to let go of manager Mauricio Pochettino will reportedly set Paris Saint-Germain back by 10 million euros. The Argentine still had a year left in his contract with the Ligue 1 champions, but the club's decision to make major changes on the bench has forced them to pay the settlement.

Pochettino always maintained that he fully intended to fulfil his role for as long as he had a contract. However, he never really settled in well at PSG, with speculations of a sacking frequently following him around over the season and a half that he spent with the club.

Bizarrely, Pochettino was sacked despite having been able to lead PSG back to the Ligue 1 pinnacle. Clearly, he has done more than many other managers not just in France. However, nothing short of the Champions League title appears to be enough for PSG.

In any case, Pochettino and his coaching staff can leave with their heads held high and their wallets significantly thicker. French publication L'Equipe broke the news about the payment of 10 million euros, which is meant to compensate for the remaining year in the coaching staff's contract.

It has been known for some months that this has been PSG's plan, and it is believed that they had been trying to convince former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take on the role.

However, the three-time Champions League winner (plus another as a player) apparently refused to join PSG. He is reportedly more interested in taking over the French national team squad when Didier Deschamps vacates the role. The club meanwhile, has denied making any contact with the Frenchman.

Nevertheless, current Nice manager Christophe Galtier appears to be the man most strongly linked with the job at the moment. He will be making the lateral move within Ligue 1 to take over the reins from Pochettino if all the latest reports are to be believed.

No official announcement has been made as of now, and it remains to be seen if PSG will be able to find a suitable replacement who will be able to help them achieve their dream of Champions League success.