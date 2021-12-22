Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe just turned 23, and he invited several teammates to a big bash on Monday evening to celebrate the occasion. The event looked like a fun gathering, but a photo shared from the party raised many questions.

First, members of the Paris Saint-Germain squad in attendance hinted that the Frenchman may not be as close to making the move to join Real Madrid as once believed. Mbappe is understood to be keen on wearing the coveted white shirt, and that move is expected to be sealed with a pre-contract agreement during the upcoming January transfer window.

However, during his birthday celebration, his teammates posed for a photo while holding up a PSG shirt printed with the name "Mbappe," and the number 2050. It was obviously a joke, with a contract renewal until that year completely ludicrous. However, it sends a message across that the squad does not want to let the striker leave. The photo was shared by Juan Bernat, and was subsequently shared by numerous publications including Marca.

Incidentally, former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was among the guests, and he could be seen beaming as his new teammates posed with the said "renewal shirt." Ramos was once keen on playing with Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he appears to be happy to have the French forward with him in Paris for the time being as well as into the immediate future. PSG sporting director Leonardo had recently expressed confidence that Mbappe could renew, and it remains to be seen what will happen in just a few weeks.

Aside from the topic of his contract with PSG, Mbappe's party also raised concerns about factions forming within the squad. Most of the French and Spanish PSG players were seen in the photo, along with the likes of Rafinha Alcantara and Keylor Navas. Notably absent was fellow forward Neymar Jr. and the Argentine contingent composed of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi.