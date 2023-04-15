The saga surrounding Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi continues to raise eyebrows. In the aftermath of rape allegations and the confirmation of his separation from his wife, actress Hiba Abouk, it has now been reported that she has failed to claim half his fortune in their divorce. The reason behind this is that the Moroccan has barely anything in his name.

According to Marca, the Spanish actress pushed through with divorce proceedings after confirming that she and Hakimi had been separated for a number of months. However, when she tried to ask for half of his assets which is customary for a divorce without a pre-nuptial agreement, she was shocked to find out that the famous footballer had nothing.

This is of course not because he was not earning anything, but because his fortune is all in his mother's name.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender is reported to be the sixth highest paid African footballer. The Ligue 1 side pays him around $215,000 (£173k) per week, or about $1 million a month. Apart from his wages, he also earns from endorsement deals and other add-ons.

Hakimi first entered the spotlight with Real Madrid, where he spent most of his youth career. He broke into the first team briefly before heading out on loan to Borussia Dortmund. He then made a name for himself with Inter Milan before catching the attention of PSG in 2021. He then elevated his profile even more with Morocco, leading the team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

All this meant that the 24-year-old footballer has amassed an estimated fortune of $24 million (£19 million). However, about eighty per cent of that fortune is being controlled by his mother, with his salary reportedly going straight to her accounts. This means that Abouk won't be able to claim half of it in the divorce.

Nevertheless, the actress will not exactly be struggling to make ends meet, as her successful career has also gained her a fortune of about $2 million (£1.6 million). It is still unclear what kind of settlement will eventually be reached now that it has been discovered that most of Hakimi's assets are not under his own name.

Divorce news broke out in February following rape allegations

Unfortunately, the former couple is dealing with much more than the end of their marriage. The troubles in their relationship first became public in February under more unfortunate circumstances. At that time, Hakimi was charged with sexual assault after an unnamed 24-year-old woman reported him to French authorities.

She claimed that she and the footballer started talking over social media in January, and they agreed to meet up weeks later. He apparently sent an Uber to pick her up and take her to his home, where he allegedly forced himself on her.

When the allegations became public, questions were immediately raised about the whereabouts of Hakimi's wife and two young children. It was soon discovered that she was not in Paris and had gone to Dubai and then to Madrid where she still keeps a home.

Abouk confirms separation

Several weeks after the rape allegations came to light, Abouk broke her silence and confirmed that she and the much younger footballer had already been separated for several months when he met up with his accuser.

They were still legally married at that time of course, even though they had agreed to separate. She did not elaborate on the reasons behind their split, but she said that she did not expect to find herself in the middle of a rape scandal as well. While she emphasised the importance of leaving the case to the authorities, she did say that she will always side with victims of abuse.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 and soon had two children in quick succession before eventually calling it quits less than a year after their second child was born.