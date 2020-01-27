Police in Kentucky's Franklin County contacted a group of psychics to help them find a missing 17-year-old girl. Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire claims that most of the psychics agreed that Haylee Martin would be found in a neighbouring county the next day. As most of the psychics had foretold, Martin was found trying to break into a home in the neighbouring Scott County.

Martin disappeared from her home on January 12. On January 13, she was reported missing by her father. Since the missing person report, the Franklin County police had been trying to locate Martin. The teen, who attended Western Hills High School, had left her phone at home before she went missing.

Quire gathered a group of psychics to the home where Martin used to live on January 23. Quire asked the psychics to help him find the girl. He shared that most of the mediums gave him the same information. He was told that the girl would be found the very next day in a neighbouring county.

Proving the psychics right, the Scott County police brought in Martin to Franklin County Sheriff's Office on January 24. The neighbouring Scott County police responded to a possible burglary call to find Martin and a 21-year-old accomplice trying to break into a home.

It was discovered that the home the two were trying to break into belonged to the boyfriend of the older female. Scott County police soon realised that the accosted teenager was the missing Martin. They immediately contacted Franklin County Sheriff's Office and informed them about the discovery.

The Frankfort State Journal reported that Martin had run away from her home after she broke up with her boyfriend. With the help of the 21-year-old friend and two more adults, she remained untraceable for days. After the teen was returned to her hometown, she was put in foster care by social services as she threatened to run away from her home again.

The adults who had helped the teen remain in hiding might be facing charges. The teen's father, who reported her missing, will not be facing any charges.