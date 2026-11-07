New York-based psychologist Dr Larissa Portnoff, who has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually abusing her as a child, says she will not repeatedly recount the alleged abuse to journalists, instead directing them to Trump and state attorneys general for answers.

'Go ask Donald J. Trump and his inner circle!' Portnoff wrote in a caption accompanying a video attributed to her Instagram account, @amore.newyork.

The allegations against Trump have not been independently substantiated. The White House has denied them, and there has been no public confirmation of a law enforcement investigation into Portnoff's claims.

Portnoff Pushes Back Against Media Requests

In the Instagram recording, Portnoff criticises what she describes as inappropriate approaches from journalists seeking further details about her allegations.

'If you'd like to corroborate what's going on, please contact the Attorney General's office,' she says.

Portnoff specifically names New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta. She does not explain why she believes the California attorney general's office would have information about the allegations.

She also claims police informed her that an investigation was active, warning journalists against taking steps that could interfere with the process. However, Portnoff does not identify the police department involved or provide documents confirming that an investigation has been opened.

'Trust me, this has been reported,' she says, while suggesting that approaching the FBI could be complicated by Trump's position as president. Her remarks do not establish whether federal or state investigators are examining the allegations.

Portnoff also urges journalists not to contact potential witnesses or interfere with evidence. She says she has spoken with two reporters in greater detail but has withheld certain information.

What Portnoff Has Alleged

Portnoff publicly detailed her accusations in an Instagram video posted on 30 October 2026.

She alleged that Trump began sexually abusing her when she was approximately eight years old, that the alleged abuse intensified when she was around 10 and that it stopped when she was 12. She also claimed she was targeted again at ages 16 and 17.

In a separate Instagram statement, Portnoff described Trump as 'Satan' and alleged that a person she characterised as his political fixer had repeatedly contacted her. She referred to an alleged invitation to a New York Yankees game on 11 September 2025, as well as proposed meetings at the Waldorf Astoria and Bobby Van's restaurant in New York.

Portnoff suggested the alleged approaches were intended to intimidate her. No independent evidence establishing the contacts or their alleged purpose has been made public. She also claimed that the Senate Judiciary Committee had recommended that her reports be referred to state attorneys general. That assertion has not been independently verified.

White House Denies Claims

In a fact-check published on 4 November, Snopes reported that it could not verify Portnoff's allegations or determine which authority, if any, was investigating them. The outlet also reported that Portnoff had initially made her allegations anonymously under the name Jane Doe.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis denied the accusations in a statement provided to Snopes on 2 November. 'These are false and slanderous allegations. President Trump has never even met or heard of this woman,' Bis said.