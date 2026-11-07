US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Admiral Samuel Paparo could visit China soon, according to US-China relations specialist Stephen Orlins.

The possible trip was disclosed during a maritime conference in Sanya, Hainan province, on Friday, 6 November, raising prospects of closer military communication between Washington and Beijing.

Orlins, president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, raised the possibility during a video address to the gathering. The South China Morning Post reported his remarks on Saturday, 7 November.

However, neither government has confirmed the proposed visit. No official travel date, itinerary or details of potential meetings with Chinese officials have been announced.

Pete Hegseth's Possible China Visit Could Strengthen Military Dialogue

Orlins suggested the prospective visit could help establish more regular communication between the American and Chinese militaries. His remarks pointed towards further engagement rather than any confirmed diplomatic agreement.

Hegseth serves as US secretary of defence and also uses the authorised secondary title of secretary of war. Paparo commands US Pacific Command, which oversees American military operations across the Indo-Pacific.

Hegseth previously accompanied President Donald Trump to Beijing in May 2026. White House press pool reports confirmed his attendance at the Great Hall of the People on 14 May, when Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Pentagon chief subsequently discussed Washington's military relationship with Beijing at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on 30 May.

In his official remarks, Hegseth emphasised maintaining military communication to prevent misunderstandings and reduce the risk of miscalculation. Analysts noted that any follow-up visit would likely focus on crisis hotlines, rules of engagement and advance notice of major exercises.

A return visit involving Paparo could build on those contacts. Yet Orlins' comments do not establish whether formal arrangements for such a trip are underway.

South China Sea Tensions Put Pete Hegseth's Potential Visit in Focus

Orlins addressed the Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance forum, which opened in Sanya on 6 November. Organisers said more than 400 participants from over 30 countries and regions attended the gathering, scheduled to conclude on Sunday.

The National Institute for South China Sea Studies confirmed Orlins' participation and outlined his proposals for stronger military communication, clearer maritime operating rules and expert exchanges.

The institute's published account, however, did not independently confirm the proposed visit involving Hegseth and Paparo.

Military dialogue between Washington and Beijing has continued despite disagreements over regional security. In September 2024, Paparo held a video call with Chinese General Wu Yanan, commander of the People's Liberation Army's Southern Theater Command.

According to the Pentagon, Paparo stressed the importance of sustained communication to reduce misunderstandings and potential miscalculations.

Further defence policy talks took place in Washington in December 2025, reflecting efforts to maintain contact between the two militaries.

Meanwhile, maritime tensions remain a concern. An October analysis by the German Marshall Fund documented confrontations involving Chinese and Philippine vessels in the South China Sea during July.

Orlins is also approaching the end of his tenure at the National Committee. The organisation has announced that career diplomat Sarah Beran will succeed him in November, following more than two decades of his leadership.