Speculation that rapper Nicki Minaj could become Donald Trump's next White House press secretary – floated first as a joke by his own communications chief – has been criticised by a veteran political communications expert as evidence of how 'unserious' the administration is about the role.

Minaj, 43, travelled aboard Air Force One with Trump on 25 October and appeared at a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan. During the flight, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung interviewed her about Trump's economic record. He later posted the clip on X with the caption: 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!'

Asked about the suggestion by conservative commentator Benny Johnson on 30 October, Trump replied: 'That's a good idea. I think I'll have to think about that.' He then suggested Johnson himself might also be suitable. Neither exchange confirmed that Minaj was being considered for the position.

Expert Questions Minaj's Suitability for Key Role

Patrick Riccards, a strategic communications specialist, told The Mirror US that the speculation showed how 'unserious' the White House was about the position. The Mirror described him as having worked for the administrations of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

'I think at this point we're confusing the White House press room with a set of Celebrity Apprentice,' Riccards said. 'I don't think there's any realm of reality where Nicki Minaj is going to be the White House press secretary.'

Terrence, Trump was busy admiring Nicki Minaj’s ass, then veered off into talking about Senator Jon Husted’s body, and you’re blaming John Thune? 😂🤣

Spare us the MAGA meltdown and just shut the fuck up. pic.twitter.com/iBUNOCdoE6 — George Banks (@Banks_Banksg) November 4, 2026

He argued that being a good public speaker was not enough for the role, which involves explaining policy, handling difficult questions and communicating the president's position. He also questioned whether Minaj had demonstrated the preparation needed. Those were Riccards' assessments, not established findings about her abilities.

Riccards also criticised Trump's comments about Minaj's appearance at the Michigan rally, saying they reflected the administration's attitude towards the office.

Minaj's Evolving Political Role With Trump

Minaj praised Trump's economic understanding, described him as a businessman and defended his approach to foreign policy.

She appeared alongside Trump at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit in Washington on 28 January 2026 and later joined his Michigan campaign event ahead of the midterm elections.

Minaj's support for Trump has also attracted attention because she previously criticised his administration's family-separation policy. In 2018, she recalled arriving in the United States as an undocumented immigrant when she was five and condemned the separation of migrant children from their parents.

In January 2026, she wrote that she was 'finalizing that citizenship paperwork'. She has not publicly confirmed completing naturalisation, so her current citizenship status remains unverified.

Trump Press Office Still Without a Permanent Figure

Katie Zacharia left the press secretary role on 16 October, after five days in the job. Trump said he had encouraged her to reconsider the position, while Reuters reported that two US officials described her as having been fired.

As of 7 November, the White House had not announced a successor. Cheung's post and Trump's answer generated headlines, but neither established that Minaj was a candidate. The episode shows how a joke from a senior communications official can turn a celebrity appearance into speculation about one of the administration's most visible jobs.