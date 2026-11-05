Nicki Minaj faces a renewed demand for $295,605 (£219,516.27) from her former lawyers, who accuse her of breaching their legal services agreement. The filing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, 3 November, coincided with the rapper's appearance outside a New Hampshire polling station supporting President Donald Trump's Republican allies.

The news also came just over a week after Minaj joined Trump at a Michigan campaign rally, where her increasingly vocal political support attracted attention. Her public support for the Republicans has also prompted speculation about a possible White House position and criticism from Chucky creator Don Mancini.

Nicki Minaj's $295K Legal Bill Heads Towards November Hearing

According to Rolling Stone, law firm Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani renewed its request for a default judgment against Minaj in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The firm alleges that Minaj and her company, Harajuku Barbie Music LLC, failed to pay for legal services provided during a copyright infringement lawsuit.

That earlier case concerned allegations that Minaj's song I Lied copied elements of onmysleeve, a composition by Julius Johnson. The copyright dispute ended in a private settlement and was dismissed.

The firm's lawsuit, filed in March, seeks payment for outstanding legal services, contractual late fees and associated costs.

Court documents reviewed by TheWrap indicate that the firm originally billed Minaj and Harajuku Barbie Music LLC $229,541.75 (£170,457.70) in unpaid fees. The firm subsequently accrued $25,249.51 (£18,750.29) in contractual late fees.

The lawyers maintain that Minaj failed to respond to their complaint despite being served. They are consequently seeking $295,605 (£219,516.27) as a default judgment.

A hearing on the request is scheduled for 16 November. However, the requested judgment has not been granted, and the firm's allegations have not been established in court.

Her representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Rolling Stone and TheWrap.

The timing drew attention because Minaj was simultaneously campaigning for Republican candidates. She appeared outside a polling station at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire, and posed near a campaign sign supporting Anthony DiLorenzo, who lost his congressional race to Democrat Stefany Shaheen.

Nicki Minaj's Trump Appearance Fuels Press Secretary Speculation

Minaj's growing association with Trump has also produced another controversy, this time involving speculation about a possible White House appointment.

During her 25 October appearance with Trump in Michigan, Minaj participated in a mock interview aboard Air Force One with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

Cheung subsequently shared the footage on X (formerly Twitter), joking, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!'

However, the joke did not land well with several social media users, who questioned Minaj's suitability for the position, including her eligibility to serve in the role. Many questioned her citizenship, with one writing, 'She's not even an American'.

Cheung's post was a joke rather than an official announcement of a potential appointment. Trump had previously named Katie Zacharia to the position following Karoline Leavitt's departure.

No official announcement has indicated that Minaj is being considered for the position.

Her political allegiance was unmistakable at the Michigan rally, where she led supporters in chanting 'We love Trump'.

Nicki Minaj Faces Pushback From Chucky Creator Over Election Post

Minaj's political endorsements also prompted an unexpected confrontation with Don Mancini, creator of the Child's Play horror franchise.

On Election Day, 3 November, Minaj posted an AI-generated image showing Chucky wearing a pink outfit and a 'Vote Red' badge, alongside an enthusiastic election greeting.

Mancini objected to the character's political portrayal.

'Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE,' Mancini wrote on X, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE. Chucky says “A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my fuckin’ eyes!” pic.twitter.com/rQIS6sErCh — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) November 4, 2026

Following the Democrats' midterm victories, Mancini posted another Chucky image, this time featuring blue hair.

'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave,' he added.

The disagreement was particularly striking given Minaj's previous references to Chucky. She referenced the horror franchise in her verse on Kanye West's 2010 song Monster, which included a reference to the Bride of Chucky.

Her election post nevertheless brought a direct rebuke from the character's creator, extending the controversy surrounding her support for Trump beyond politics and into popular culture.