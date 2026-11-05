Former Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has called out Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth after a financial disclosure showed his wife, Jennifer, was paid last year by a consulting firm working for Lockheed Martin, which secured more than $66 billion (roughly £49.5 billion) from the US government that fiscal year.

'I'm a former member of the House Armed Services Committee,' Gaetz wrote on X on Wednesday, 4 November, tagging Hegseth's official account. 'If Lloyd Austin's wife was working for a lobbying firm while he was leading the Pentagon, I would have exposed the wrongdoing. Wives of Cabinet members shouldn't be paid by lobbyists, @SecWar.'

I’m a former member of the House Armed Services Committee.If Lloyd Austin’s wife was working for a lobbying firm while he was leading the Pentagon, I would have exposed the wrongdoing.Wives of Cabinet members shouldn’t be paid by lobbyists, @SecWar. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 4, 2026

Austin, Hegseth's predecessor, led the Pentagon under former President Joe Biden.

What Pete Hegseth's Financial Disclosure Shows

Politico said Hegseth's annual disclosure lists Jennifer's consulting income from Watchtower Strategy but not the amount. Lockheed was a Watchtower client in 2025, Hegseth's first year in office, Politico Influence reported.

The $66 billion covers federal obligations in fiscal year 2025, according to USAspending.gov data cited by the Daily Beast. The Pentagon accounted for 63 per cent of Lockheed's 2025 sales, its annual report shows. Politico did not report any link between Jennifer's pay and Lockheed's government contracts.

Watchtower, chaired by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, launched days after Hegseth was sworn in on 25 January 2025. Politico says it offers strategic advice, advocacy, and communication services. At its launch, Punchbowl News reported it would not lobby.

A Watchtower spokesperson told Politico: 'Jen has assisted us in navigating conservative TV media and we appreciate her help. She has not interfaced with any clients nor does she provide any advice to Watchtower on defense matters.'

The firm would not say whether she still works there, and Lockheed would not say directly whether it remains a client.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said: 'Secretary Hegseth and his wife are in full compliance with all ethics laws and regulations, and their sole focus is serving our warfighters, President Trump, and the American people.'

He told the Daily Beast the department works to 'ensure senior leaders are completely screened from matters involving former employers or private interests.'

Jennifer Hegseth's Pentagon Role Under Scrutiny

Jennifer, an 18-year Fox News producer and daughter of a late Lockheed Martin executive, has been highly visible since joining her husband at meetings with Republican senators during his 2024 confirmation fight.

In August, the New York Times reported that she had attended a sensitive meeting with British defence officials and that the Pentagon had not said whether she holds a security clearance. Parnell told the newspaper she 'was only in the meeting for introductions, left soon after,' and had not been present for any discussion of classified information.

Hegseth's Future in Doubt After Midterm Losses

President Donald Trump has been asking advisers whether Hegseth should stay, multiple sources told CBS News. On Wednesday, Trump denied he was replacing him.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie has filed articles of impeachment accusing Hegseth of, among other things, breaching the War Powers Resolution over the Iran conflict. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, whose party takes control of the chamber in January, had vowed that Democrats would drive Hegseth out if they won.