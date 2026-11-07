Nicki Minaj defended President Donald Trump after Republicans lost control of Congress in the US midterm elections, declaring 'I don't vote, I VETO' in an X post dated 5 November.

The remark renewed questions about the rapper's US citizenship and whether she is eligible to vote in federal elections.

The comments followed the 3 November elections, when Democrats secured enough seats to win control of both chambers of Congress. Their new majorities will take effect in January 2027, while Trump remains in the White House.

Minaj's message offered no explanation for her voting remark. Her current citizenship status also remains unconfirmed, despite previous statements suggesting she was pursuing naturalisation.

Nicki Minaj Rallies for Trump After Republican Losses

'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,' Minaj wrote in a lengthy X post. She followed with 'The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION' and praised Vice President JD Vance.

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

The Trinidad-born rapper also congratulated Republican election winners Anna Paulina Luna and Byron Donalds. Luna secured re-election to Florida's 13th Congressional District, while Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly to become Florida's governor-elect.

Their victories gave Minaj something to celebrate despite the Republican Party's wider congressional losses. Her message also included references to Christianity and her supporters, known as the Barbz.

Minaj criticised spending on an unsuccessful celebrity-backed campaign, claiming that 'blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them'. She did not identify the expenditure behind that figure or provide supporting evidence.

Last thing:



14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.



15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot 🩷 pic.twitter.com/zVslOx35tx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Her declaration, 'I don't vote, I VETO', was followed by another challenge to critics, whom she told to 'Stay tuned & STAY MAD.'

In a separate post, Minaj praised Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok. She also described Musk as a trillionaire, although that characterisation was not established by the available wealth estimates.

What Is Known About Nicki Minaj's US Citizenship?

Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States during childhood. Her immigration status has attracted renewed attention since she publicly discussed obtaining American citizenship earlier this year.

In January 2026, following an appearance alongside Trump, Minaj wrote that she was 'Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak'.

She also displayed what appeared to be a Trump Gold Card. However, neither the image nor her comments establish that she subsequently became a US citizen.

Under US federal voting rules, noncitizens, including lawful permanent residents, cannot vote in congressional elections. Some jurisdictions permit noncitizen voting in certain local elections.

Minaj's statement does not establish whether she lacks voting eligibility or has simply chosen not to participate.

Her reference to a veto also echoes Trump's own comments before the elections.

During a Pod Force One interview published on 2 November, Trump discussed how he might respond if Democrats captured Congress.

'I guess I'll become Mr. Veto,' the president said, suggesting repeated vetoes could eventually bring Democratic lawmakers to negotiations.

Unlike Minaj's rhetorical declaration, Trump's veto power is constitutional. Congress can override a presidential veto with a two-thirds majority of those voting in each chamber, provided a quorum is present.

The president's remarks preceded the election results and did not establish a definite timetable for future negotiations.