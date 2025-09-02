It's hard to imagine autumn without the comforting aroma of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove wafting from a Starbucks cup.

Yet the now-iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), which has become synonymous with the season, was once on the brink of being shelved and nearly bore a very different name: the 'Fall Harvest Latte'.

The PSL was born in 2003, inside Starbucks' 'Liquid Lab', a top-secret research and development space on the seventh floor of its Seattle headquarters.

Peter Dukes, then product manager for the espresso division, led the team tasked with creating a new seasonal beverage to follow the success of the Peppermint Mocha, which had launched the previous winter to rave reviews.

'We started with a huge brainstorm list and filled the wall with ideas,' Dukes recalled. 'We probably had at least a hundred ideas up on the wall. And once we got those ideas, we started to whittle away at them. We came down to a list of about 20 different flavours, including chocolate and caramel – the most popular flavours to pair with coffee – and there was orange and cinnamon ... and there was pumpkin there as well.'

Pumpkin Wasn't the Favourite, But It Was Unique

Initial customer surveys didn't favour pumpkin. Starbucks tested ten concepts with consumers, asking how likely they were to purchase each and how unique the flavours felt.

Chocolate and caramel scored highest in terms of purchase intent. Pumpkin, however, stood out for its uniqueness, even if it ranked lowest for initial interest.

At the time, pumpkin-flavoured products were rare in the marketplace. 'The only thing pumpkin you would find in the marketplace was the pumpkin purée cans in the grocery store that people would use to make pumpkin pies,' Dukes explained in an interview with PEOPLE.

Despite lukewarm feedback, the team pressed on. They decorated the Liquid Lab with autumnal props, including leaves, pumpkins, and even pies, to evoke the season. They sampled bites of pumpkin pie followed by sips of espresso, trying to tease out which flavours complemented the coffee best.

After three months of development, the PSL emerged: a blend of espresso, pumpkin spice sauce, steamed milk, whipped cream, and a dusting of pumpkin pie topping. In taste tests, it outperformed its chocolate and caramel rivals.

The Name That Almost Was

With the recipe finalised, Starbucks faced another hurdle: naming the drink. There was a push to choose something evocative and seasonal. 'There was a desire to choose a really unique name, such as the Fall Harvest Latte,' Dukes revealed.

Ultimately, the team opted for simplicity and clarity. 'Pumpkin Spice Latte' was chosen for its straightforward appeal and descriptive accuracy. It was a decision that would prove prescient, as the PSL went on to become Starbucks' most popular seasonal beverage of all time.

A Cultural Phenomenon

Since its debut, the PSL has transcended its humble origins to become a cultural icon. It's credited with launching the pumpkin spice craze, which now spans everything from candles to breakfast cereals.

Starbucks has leaned into the trend, releasing PSL-themed merchandise and expanding the drink's availability across global markets.

The drink's success also reshaped Starbucks' approach to seasonal offerings. What began as a limited-time experiment has now evolved into a carefully orchestrated annual event, with fans eagerly awaiting its return each August. As noted in Starbucks' official story, 'It's taken on a life of its own.'

Legacy of a Latte

More than two decades on, the PSL remains a testament to creative risk-taking and consumer intuition. Its near-dismissal and alternate name serve as reminders that even the most iconic products can have uncertain beginnings.

Peter Dukes, now affectionately dubbed the 'father of the PSL', reflects on its journey with pride. 'I remember calling store managers on the phone to see how the new beverage was doing, and we could hear the excitement in their voices,' he said.

And so, as autumn rolls in and the PSL reappears on menus, few may realise how close they came to sipping a 'Fall Harvest Latte' instead.