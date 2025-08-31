Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed on Saturday he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer, using his platform to stress the importance of sun protection and regular health vigilance.

The 58-year-old shared candid photos with his 19.2 million Instagram followers, showing the area on his jaw after doctors removed a basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common types of skin cancer.

One photo showed a large white bandage beneath his ear, while another revealed the neat stitches left by surgeons following the procedure.

Ramsay expressed his gratitude for his medical team, writing, 'Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma thank you!'

He added a touch of humour to reassure fans: 'Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend ❤️ I promise you it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund...'.

What Is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma, or BCC, is the most common skin cancer type and usually results from long-term sun exposure.

According to the Mayo Clinic, BCC appears as a waxy bump or scaly patch, often on sun-exposed areas like the face, neck, and hands. While rarely life-threatening, untreated BCC can cause significant disfigurement and, in rare cases, invade deeper skin tissues.

Health experts emphasise prevention measures, including daily sunscreen use, avoiding tanning beds, and regular skin checks, as crucial to reducing the risk of BCC.

Fans Rally Behind Ramsay

The 'Hell's Kitchen' star quickly received an outpouring of support and well-wishes. One follower wrote, 'Glad to hear you're doing well, Gordon, and thanks for raising awareness of how important it is to stay safe in the sun.'

Others commended Ramsay's openness in sharing his scar, with comments highlighting how it inspires many to book their own skin examinations.

A Year Marked by Health Challenges

This surgery follows a frightening cycling accident months earlier, where Ramsay was badly bruised and struggled with mobility. His helmet split in two after he hit a pothole at speed, sending him flying off his bike.

In an interview with Men's Health UK, he revealed, 'I couldn't even put my socks and pants on. Justin, my assistant, used to dress me in the morning. I felt like a 95-year-old man. Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my underpants on was embarrassing.'

Ramsay's Health Advocacy Continues

Despite these setbacks, Ramsay keeps his signature determination and humour. He has consistently leveraged his wide reach to push for awareness about sun safety and health check-ups. In his Instagram message, he urged, 'Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend,' further encouraging those in high-risk jobs such as hospitality and outdoor filming to prioritise health vigilance.

What Lies Ahead For Ramsay

Professionally, Ramsay shows no signs of slowing. He continues to lead popular shows such as 'Kitchen Nightmares' and 'MasterChef,' while expanding his global restaurant empire.

Earlier this year, he launched a new Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill location in Manila, where he shared, 'It's not about responsibility in your 20s, it's about the education. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. That's how you build knowledge and find your style.'

As Ramsay recovers from his latest health challenge, fans praise his transparency and resilience, celebrating not only his culinary achievements but also his candidness about life's difficulties, encouraging others to take care of themselves seriously.