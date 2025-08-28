Russia is accused of coercing HIV-positive civilians and others with serious illnesses in occupied Ukraine to enlist, offering access to medicine in exchange for frontline service, according to a report in the New York Post, which cited Ukraine's National Resistance Centre (NRC).

Recruitment Allegations

The report alleges that in Russian-controlled territories, recruiters approach sick civilians with a stark ultimatum: sign a contract with the Russian military to gain access to vital medication or remain untreated. The tactic has been described by Ukrainian officials as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Witnesses reported that people who refused enlistment were subsequently denied medicine. The practice appears to exploit the vulnerability of those who depend on continuous treatment for conditions such as HIV and other infectious diseases.

Humanitarian experts warn that withholding healthcare as a tool of recruitment represents a severe breach of international norms. The NRC has previously documented systemic restrictions on medical services in occupied areas, often tied to demands that residents obtain Russian documents before being given access to treatment.

Who is Targeted

The reports suggest that HIV-positive civilians and those suffering from infectious diseases are among the main groups affected. Many residents of occupied areas already face reduced access to healthcare due to restrictions imposed since Russia's invasion.

According to the New York Post, one mother in eastern Ukraine alleged that recruiters approached her HIV-positive son with the promise of uninterrupted medication if he enlisted. She told the outlet: 'They told him, "Take the gun and you'll get treatment". He believed them. We haven't heard from him since'.

The report further stated that those who accept recruitment offers are often placed in frontline positions where medical support is minimal or absent. This leaves individuals who are already unwell facing both the dangers of combat and the consequences of untreated illness.

Why It Matters

Ukrainian authorities argue the practice highlights the desperate measures Moscow is taking to reinforce its depleted ranks after heavy battlefield losses. In earlier phases of the war, Russia drew heavily on convicts and men from poorer regions to sustain its forces. In 2023, the Wagner Group notably recruited thousands of prisoners with promises of freedom in exchange for military service.

The NRC now describes the targeting of sick civilians as part of what Kyiv Independent reported as calls for a 'last chance' strategy to maintain troop numbers. Ukrainian officials say this approach further erodes any claim that Russia is fielding a professional fighting force.

International and Local Response

Russia has not publicly commented on the allegations. Ukrainian authorities have called for international health organisations to ensure that patients in occupied territories receive life-saving treatment without conditions attached. Western diplomats have described the reports as 'deeply troubling'.

They warn that if proven, coercing civilians into combat roles by withholding medical treatment could amount to a war crime under the Geneva Conventions. Local health advocacy groups in Ukraine are urging international pressure on Moscow. 'No one should have to choose between life-saving medication and going to war', one group said.