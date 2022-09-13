* This is a contributed article. The IBTimes news staff was not involved in the creation of this article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here are our T&C . For licensing please click here.

Finding a mortgage is a traditional part of the U.S. home-buying process, but for many consumers, navigating the confusing world of mortgage acquisition can be an overwhelming and consuming process.

As a result, many aspiring homeowners settle with the first mortgage option they find and miss out on bountiful potential savings, creating a large need for reliable and experienced mortgage advisors to help carefully nurture them on their mortgage acquisition journeys.

For the millions of Americans looking to find the best mortgage possible for their unique set of needs as a homeowner, V.P. of Sales at Trusted Rate and Certified Mortgage Advisor Neil Anders- who doubles back as the charismatic TV host for American Deam- has become a trusted source for the crème de la crème in mortgage advice nationwide.

Armed with the ambition to jump-start his career at a young age, Anders already obtained his first college degree at the tender age of 17, allowing him to enter the mortgage business at an early age and acquire an incredible breadth of experience Anders now uses to serve his customers with the utmost care.

Why did you first get involved in the mortgage industry?

I was first prompted to join the mortgage industry due to its high revenue potential, but my perspective on exactly what I was providing to my customers as a mortgage advisor completely shifted following the 2008 economic crisis, particularly after my own personal property assets were foreclosed. Rather than stick with the same approach as before, I became increasingly aware of the need to provide gold standard customer service to my clients and put their needs above all else throughout the mortgage acquisition process.

Your career spans more than two decades; what are your proudest accomplishments?

In my 20-year career, I have continually strived for the best for both my company and my clients. In my previous time as Branch Manager of American Financial Network in Newport Beach, California, I was able to help propel the firm to more than $50 million in sales per month on average. Clients have clearly become taken with my approach, too; I have a perfect 5-star rating across hundreds of reviews on Zillow, one of the United States' leading property platforms.

What sets you and Trusted Rate apart from the pack?

My knowledge of the mortgage market has allowed me and my team at Trusted Rate to offer their clients just about every type of loan product available in the United States, with the ability to cater to clientele located across the country. Under my lead, Trusted Rate has built out its proprietary platform to help clients refinance their current mortgage, determine loan qualifications and find a mortgage for a new home purchase with ease.

With such an expansive repertoire and demonstrated proficiency at his profession, it's no surprise that Anders is considered the U.S. market's leading mortgage advisor nationwide.

