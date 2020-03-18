Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has escaped to Madeira as a preventive measure against coronavirus infection. However, he faced yet another risk as an earthquake hit the very island he is residing in.

Over the past fortnight, two earthquakes have shaken Ronaldo's hometown of Funchal.

The Portuguese legend flew to the island off the coast of Africa to spend time with his family after his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, suffered a stroke in the first few days of March.

He played only one game on his return before Serie A was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. As a result, he flew back home after his side won 2-0 against Inter Milan.

On Sunday morning, Portugal experienced an earthquake that measured 3.8 on the Richter Scale following a greater 5.2 shock just a week earlier.

Although reports of rocks and debris blocking some of the mountainous island's roads came in, no one was reported to be hurt by the earthquakes. The most recent quake occurred at a depth of 10km and its the epicentre was located off the southern coast of Madeira.

According to Fox Sports, these quakes on the island are the first instances in over 12 years. The island is home to approximately 290,000 people.

Ronaldo is among the residents and he has returned home to be away from Italy amidst the coronavirus pandemic fears. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani is one of the notable Serie A players to have tested positive for COVID-19.

After Juve secured their victory over Inter, Ronaldo posed for photographs in the dressing room alongside Rugani. Three days later, Rugani's diagnosis came in.

According to reports, the 35-year-old Portuguese won't return to Italy until he considers it safe. Ronaldo underwent COVID-19 tests and he tested negative.

Meanwhile, he is seen spending his isolation time inside a luxurious house featuring a rooftop swimming pool that offers stunning ocean views.

As of now, all the Serie A fixtures have been suspended. Not only Italian football, but all sporting events across the UK and many countries worldwide have been halted to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Recently, it was announced that Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021 and it is yet to be seen when the UEFA Champions League and other competitions will resume.