England captain Harry Kane, Mercedes Formula 1 driver George Russell and boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury led tributes to Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest reigning monarch passed away on Thursday evening at her home in Balmoral, Scotland.

Her Majesty, who reigned for 70 years, passed away with Prince Charles - now King - by her side, as the rest of the Royal Family rushed to Balmoral. The Queen's death has triggered a 10-day mourning period, during which time Union Jacks will be flown at half mast across the nation.

Three Lions captain Kane paid a touching tribute to Her Majesty, thanking the Queen for her dedicated service to the country for seven decades. He was joined by numerous other sporting greats from across the world, who paid their respects to the British monarch.

"My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time," Kane said. "The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty."

"Thoughts & prayers with my Queen tonight, may God be with you. RIP. may the lord god grant u a good bed in heaven," Fury wrote on Instagram with an image of the Queen's Coronation.

"I'm truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service," David Beckham said.

Formula 1 driver Russell also put out a statement labelling Queen Elizabeth II an inspiration. "I'm so sad to hear about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her devotion to our country and her gracious leadership were inspirational to so many generation of people in the UK and around the world," Russell said.

It was not only British sporting greats who celebrated Her Majesty's legacy, as Brazilian football legend Pele also fondly remembered the Queen's visit to his homeland.

I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.



Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever. pic.twitter.com/13xyilesGT — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2022

The sporting world is also expected to join in mourning the passing of the Queen with a number of fixtures scheduled for the weekend already being postponed. The English Football League has postponed its Friday fixtures, but the Premier League has yet to release a statement with a full list of fixtures scheduled for the weekend.

