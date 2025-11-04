Donald Trump's 'Communist' Rant: POTUS Boasts He Is 'Better Looking' Than Zohran Mamdani.

US President Donald Trump claims he's more attractive than New York City mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani during a 60 minutes interview.

When interviewer Norah O'Donnell suggested that Mamdani's charisma and rule-breaking style had drawn comparisons to Trump himself, the President responded smugly, 'Well, I think I'm a much better-looking person than him right?' The comment prompted laughter from Trump but silence from O'Donnell.

In his exploding rant, Trump, 79, also mocked Mamdani, 34, by calling him a 'communist, not a socialist' and insisting he was 'far worse'.

Why Trump Dislikes Mamdani

Social media users wasted no time criticising the President, calling the remark 'delusional' and 'embarrassing', with users believing 'dementia is kicking in now'.

But Trump's disdain for the mayoral frontrunner is not because of looks, according to Radar Online.

Mamdani, the son of Ugandian-Indian immigrants, has emerged as a rising star in New York politics and is currently leading polls to become the city's next mayor. His campaign focuses on social housing, labour rights, and wealth redistribution, policies Trump has repeatedly condemned as 'communist fantasies'.

Trump even doubled down on his criticism of Mamdani's platform, portraying him as a threat to capitalism. '[He's] far worse than a socialist.'

Political analysts have noted that Trump's comments reflect his ongoing efforts to portray left-wing candidates as radical extremists in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections, and that he'd choose Andrew Cuomo to block Mamdani.

However, his decision to compare himself physically to a candidate 45 years younger raised eyebrows, with commentators calling the remark 'bizarre and narcissistic'.

Interviewer O'Donell did not challenge the comment directly but later said off-camera that the moment 'spoke volumes about [Trump's] priorities and mindset'.

Trump's Age and Ego

At 79, Trump has sought to project strength and youthfulness despite growing intensity over his health and temperament. His latest comment comparing himself to Mamdani fits a familiar pattern.

As political commentators said, every time Trump faces a capable young rival, he reacts not with policy arguments but with 'vanity and security'. 'The better looking line isn't about beauty, it's about control.'

Social media users agreed with analysts, commenting that even at his youngest, Trump 'was never better looking than Mamdani, who's a legit cutie'.

Other Controversial Things Trump Said in the Interview

Besides constantly labeling the Uganda-Indian mayoral frontrunner 'communist', Trump also boasted about winning a £12.7 million ($16 million) settlement from CBS after suing the network for allegedly manipulating a previous interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the unaired portion, Trump reportedly said 'They paid me a lot of money because they edited Harris's answer to make her look better before the election. You can't have fake news — you've got to have legit news'.

CBS later clarified that the settlement 'did not include an apology or admission of wrongdoing', though it did not explain why the exchange was removed.

An extended 73-minute version of the interview was later uploaded online, but critics claim even that version excluded key parts of Trump's rant. This includes his full tirade about cryptocurrency billionaire Changpeng Zhao, whom he controversially pardoned after a £1.6 billion ($2 billion) deal with the Trump family.