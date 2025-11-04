President Donald Trump has made an unexpected political move, throwing his weight behind former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's independent mayoral campaign to stop Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani from leading New York City.

Trump called Mamdani a 'communist' and suggested federal intervention if the progressive candidate wins Tuesday's election.

This surprising alliance between Trump and Cuomo, who sparred constantly during the pandemic, highlights how dramatically New York's political landscape has shifted.

The race has attracted over $40 million (£31 million) from America's wealthiest donors, all of whom work together in opposing Mamdani.

Billionaires Pour Millions Into Stopping Mamdani

Wall Street has opened its wallet like never before in a mayoral race. Twenty-six billionaires have funded super PACs targeting the 33-year-old state assemblyman, with hedge fund titans Bill Ackman and Dan Loeb leading the charge. Michael Bloomberg, the Lauder family, and casino magnate Steve Wynn have joined the effort.

Reports said that the leading anti-Mamdani group, Fix the City, has raised $32 million alone. Another PAC, Defend NYC, collected $2.5 million. Yet, despite this financial onslaught, Mamdani maintains a commanding lead in the polls.

His platform strikes at the heart of New York's affordability crisis. He's proposing rent freezes, free bus travel, city-run grocery stores to combat food deserts, and a two per cent tax on incomes above $1 million. These ideas terrify business leaders who worry wealthy residents might flee the city.

Cuomo's Scandal-Plagued Comeback Attempt

Andrew Cuomo's return to politics comes just three years after sexual harassment allegations forced his resignation as governor. New York Attorney General Letitia James found he harassed eleven women through unwanted touching, kissing and inappropriate comments. The state has already spent $57 million on legal fees related to these investigations.

The former governor lost June's Democratic primary to Mamdani by twelve percentage points, prompting his independent run. Now he's positioning himself as the sensible alternative to both Trump's interference and what he calls Mamdani's radical agenda.

Trump's endorsement creates an awkward dynamic. During a recent debate, Mamdani brought Charlotte Bennett, one of Cuomo's accusers, and confronted his opponent directly about the harassment claims. The moment underscored how Cuomo's past continues haunting his campaign.

Working-Class Voters Versus Wall Street Money

Recent Quinnipiac polling shows Mamdani leading with 46 per cent support, compared to Cuomo's 33 per cent and Republican Curtis Sliwa's 15 per cent. Voters trust Mamdani most on housing costs and education, though they credit Cuomo with more experience.

Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have rallied behind Mamdani, framing the election as a test of democracy versus the influence of billionaires. Sanders called it a defining moment for working families across America.

Early voting has already exceeded 500,000 ballots, suggesting a high turnout for Tuesday's election. The result will determine whether New York embraces progressive economics or chooses the establishment candidate backed by both Trump and Wall Street.

The White House's threats of federal action against Mamdani have added unprecedented tension to a local race. Whatever happens Tuesday, this election has already reshaped coalitions in New York politics, creating alliances few could have imagined.