King Felipe and Queen Letizia launched the "Spain For Sure" campaign at the Prado National Museum in Madrid on Thursday. It aims to attract foreign tourists back to the region as the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over in the country.

The "Spain For Sure" campaign wants to send out a message that the country is now a safe travel destination, after the coronavirus outbreak. The objective is to reach a diverse audience and generate interest in Spain. The campaign is a collaboration between the MAEC, the CEOE, the Spanish Chamber of Commerce and the Forum of Renowned Spanish Brands.

"No ignoremos las dificultades y mantengamos la voluntad de mejora continua, para superarlas; y no olvidemos nunca que juntos -con realismo y coraje- sabremos salir adelante y colocarnos en el buen lugar que como naciÃ³n nos merecemos" #SpainforSure @espanaglobal @maecgob pic.twitter.com/Gm968tIA0c June 18, 2020

Several prominent personalities are involved in the tourism campaign including tennis star Rafael Nadal, Formula One driver Fernando Alonso and basketball player Pau Gasol.The 19-times singles winner Nadal even participated in a video to promote confidence in the country and its tourism.

Spain was one of the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus crisis in Europe. To date the country has recorded 28,313 deaths from COVID-19.

Queen Letizia looked stunning in a bright red satin midi dress for the occasion. The outfit is from Spanish label Massimo Dutti, according to Queen Letizia Style. She accessorised with a red clutch from Spanish brand Magrit and high stilettos by Carolina Herrera. The Spanish royal left her brunette locks loose over her shoulders. King Felipe meanwhile looked dapper in a navy suit and a red tie that perfectly complemented his wife's outfit.

Letizia is known for her extensive wardrobe and her choice of bold colours. For an engagement last week, she looked summer-ready in a white suit as she visited a sports centre in Madrid. She wore a wide-leg, cropped white trousers and a matching blazer layered over a cream polka dot top.

Encuentro con los adolescentes de la Aldea de Madrid en San Lorenzo de El Escorial @AldeasEspana https://t.co/sNPKCVsLBt pic.twitter.com/VUPaepDHuP — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) June 19, 2020

The queen completed her look with neutral espadrilles from Mint & Rose. The mother-of-two paired the footwear with a white lace dress in 2018. During that time too, Letizia flaunted her summer look.

The royal couple visited an SOS Children's Villages Center in San Loranzo del Escorial in Madrid, on Friday.