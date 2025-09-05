A London-born teenager who used his coding skills to spread the Catholic faith online will make history this Sunday when he becomes the Church's first millennial saint at a ceremony in St Peter's Square.

Carlo Acutis, who died of leukaemia aged 15 in 2006, will be canonised by Pope Leo XIV on 7 September alongside Pier Giorgio Frassati, marking the first saints proclaimed by the American pontiff since his election in May.

The teenager, nicknamed 'God's influencer' for his digital evangelisation work, has captured the imagination of young Catholics worldwide. His tomb in Assisi, where he lies dressed in jeans and Nike trainers, draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims annually.

From London to Milan: The Making of a Digital Saint

Born in London on 3 May 1991 to wealthy Italian parents Andrea Acutis and Antonia Salzano, Carlo moved to Milan when he was just months old. His mother was Italian, whilst his father came from a mixed English-Italian background. Despite his parents' lukewarm approach to faith, young Carlo showed remarkable devotion from an early age.

At seven, after his first Holy Communion, Acutis declared that his life plan was to be 'always close to Jesus'. He would stay committed throughout his life, before an unfortunate diagnosis in 2006.

He attended daily Mass at the parish church across from his primary school in Milan, earning a reputation for extraordinary kindness amongst classmates and teachers.

The youngster channelled his natural affinity for technology into religious work. Self-taught in coding through his love of video games like Halo and Pokémon, Carlo created websites documenting Eucharistic miracles and Marian apparitions. He managed sites for Vatican-based academies whilst still in his teens, earning him posthumous recognition as the unofficial patron saint of the internet.

His charitable work extended beyond the digital realm. Carlo regularly helped homeless people in Milan, providing food and sleeping bags from his own pocket money. He stood up for bullied children at school and spent summers in Centola praying the rosary with elderly parishioners.

A Life Cut Short: Carlo's Final Days

In October 2006, what doctors initially thought was flu turned out to be acute leukaemia. The diagnosis shocked his family, but Carlo faced his illness with remarkable composure.

'I'm happy to die because I've lived without wasting a minute,' he told his parents. The teenager offered his suffering 'for the Pope and for the Church', expressing his wish to go 'straight to heaven' rather than purgatory.

Carlo died on 12 October 2006 in Monza, Italy, just days after his diagnosis. Following his final wish, he was buried in Assisi, the home of St Francis, whom he had long admired for his dedication to the poor.

Carlo Acutis got his wish, with his tomb located in the Shrine of the Stripping of the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore. He is dressed in a jacket, jeans, and a pair of Nike trainers and is visited by hundreds of thousands of people per year.

The Path to Sainthood: Two Miracles Recognised

The Vatican's rigorous canonisation process requires two verified miracles attributed to a candidate's intercession. Carlo's first miracle involved a Brazilian boy suffering from a rare pancreatic disorder that prevented normal eating. The child was reportedly healed after his mother prayed for Carlo's intercession.

The second miracle concerned 21-year-old Valeria Valverde from Costa Rica, who suffered severe head trauma in a 2022 bicycle accident whilst studying in Florence. Her mother prayed at Carlo's tomb in Assisi, and the young woman made what doctors called an inexplicable recovery.

Pope Francis beatified Carlo in October 2020, and in May 2024, approved his second miracle, paving the way for canonisation. The ceremony was initially scheduled for 27 April 2025 during the Jubilee of Teenagers but was postponed following Pope Francis's death on 21 April.

Sunday's Historic Ceremony at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV announced on 13 June that Carlo would be canonised alongside Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died aged 24 in 1925. The joint ceremony represents a powerful symbol of youth and faith spanning two centuries.

More than 800 people are expected to attend the Mass in St Peter's Square, including Carlo's mother Antonia Salzano, who has become an advocate for her son's cause. The ceremony marks Pope Leo's first canonisations since becoming the Church's first American pontiff in May 2025.

Carlo's life story resonates with Gen Z

Carlo's appeal extends far beyond traditional Catholic circles. His story resonates with Generation Z, who see in him a relatable figure who balanced faith with modern interests. Recent surveys in Britain and America show rising interest in Catholicism amongst young people, partly attributed to figures like Carlo.

'People who place themselves before the sun get a tan; people who place themselves before the Eucharist become saints,' Carlo famously said. He called the Eucharist his 'highway to heaven' and dedicated his technical skills to making faith accessible online.

His mother, Antonia Salzano, reflects that despite their family's initially casual approach to religion, Carlo demonstrated a 'special' connection to God from childhood. His devotion inspired his parents to return to practising their faith.

Catholic schools from Australia to England now bear Carlo's name, whilst youth ministries worldwide invoke his example. His website, which documents Eucharistic miracles and was completed before his death, continues to attract visitors and has been displayed in thousands of parishes across five continents.

As the Church prepares for Sunday's ceremony, Carlo Acutis stands as proof that holiness knows no age limit. His legacy challenges the notion that saints belong to a bygone era, showing instead that sanctity can flourish even in the age of smartphones and social media.