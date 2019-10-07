Football fans across multiple social media platforms couldn't help themselves from making racist comments against Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury after Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah got injured.

Last Saturday, Leicester City was taking on Liverpool in Anfield, in a match that the hosts won 2-1. During the Premier League game, Leicester's Choudhury took a late tackle against the Egyptian. The Foxes midfielder, as a result, was booked for initiating the foul. After the challenge, Salah could only stay on the pitch for a few more minutes before making way for Adam Lallana.

After the game was over, Choudhury faced the wrath of Liverpool supporters, as football fans from all around the world started making racist comments about him on social media. Among all the platforms, these types of comments were more evident on Twitter.

Leicester's press release confirmed that club authorities have taken the matter to the police and an investigation is ongoing. Their statement also confirms that the club authorities have reported the matter to the respective social media platforms as well.

According to the Mirror, the statement also read, "Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible."

Choudhury's foul over Salah received mixed reactions from football pundits and followers. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that the City midfielder should have been shown a red card instead of a yellow one. On the other hand, Andy Gray believed that the yellow card decision is the best one that the referee could have taken.

Liverpool fans are upset about Choudhury not simply because of the tackle he was involved in, but more so for the injury he caused to the Egyptian forward. Choudhury isn't the first Premier League footballer to face such consequences this season. Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford also had to confront football fanatics' anger in the form of social media commentary. Most of the time, those were were racist in nature. Despite a long-term campaign against racism, UEFA and FIFA are yet to come up with effective measures to restrict such instances from happening in the future.