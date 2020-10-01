The Season 1 finale of "Raised by Wolves" ended with yet another mind-boggling story. It confirmed what actor Abubakar Salim, who plays the android "Father," said about it being a "mind-blower."

Episode 9 of the Ridley Scott-executive produced show already had a gobsmacking moment when android "Mother" became pregnant with a live fetus. Her time in the simulation, specifically when she made love to her creator, Campion, may have triggered the pregnancy. This idea in itself is still too bizarre to fully understand.

However, Salim said there will be more of these speechless moments as "Raised by Wolves" reaches its Season 1 finale. When asked to share some details, he merely talked about how the "show keeps sending you curveballs."

"You just wait," he told Entertainment Weekly adding, "Honestly, this finale is such a mind-blower."

"It poses more questions but, at the same time, thinking about it will give you more answers. I'd love you to literally call me after you've seen it and tell me your thoughts because it's something. It's definitely something," the actor teased.

Indeed, the Season 1 finale, which aired on Oct. 1, ended with a mind-blowing cliffhanger that paves the way for Season 2. "Mother" gave birth not to a human baby but to a giant serpent. Thinking that it will pose a threat to her children, she and "Father" tried to destroy the monster when they took it with them as they dove through one of the pits in a spacecraft. They had hoped to get burned or blow up when they reached the core.

Instead, they ended up on the other side of the planet which could only be the tropical zone that they have always wanted to reach because of its livable conditions. Ironically, they do not have their children with them. They are left on the other side of the planet to fend for themselves.

Talking about the Season 1 finale and its buildup to Season 2, "Raised by Wolves" creator Aaron Guzikowski told Newsweek that the children now believe their "Mother" and "Father" are gone. In their absence, Campion has to act as the leader.

"He has always been told that there is something special about him, that he is this potential leader. How is he going to deal with that now that he is just out there and these people are kind of looking to him to help them survive and figure out what is to be done next?" he said.

Guzikowski teased that the Season 1 finale paved the way for Campion's growth, which will be part of the story in Season 2. Of course, "Mother" and "Father" will return being as they are the show's main characters.