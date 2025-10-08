Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda has died at the age of 35, following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports from The Indian Express and Times of India, the accident occurred on 27 September 2025 near Baddi, when Jawanda reportedly lost control of his motorcycle. Some accounts suggest that stray cattle may have entered the road, forcing him to swerve before the crash.

He was first treated at a hospital in Solan, where he suffered a cardiac arrest, and was later transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Doctors there confirmed that he had sustained severe head and spinal injuries and was placed on ventilator support in the intensive care unit.

Hospital sources said his condition remained 'extremely critical' throughout his stay. Despite intensive treatment, he showed no significant neurological improvement. On 8 October 2025, after 11 days of hospitalization, he was pronounced dead. The official cause of death was cited as multiple organ failure resulting from the accident.

Who is Rajvir Jawanda?

Jawanda was born in Pona village, Ludhiana, Punjab. Before pursuing music, he briefly worked as a police officer. His debut single Kali Jawande Di brought him wide recognition in the Punjabi music industry.

He went on to record several popular songs, including Khush Reha Kar, Sardari, Landlord, and Do Ni Sajna. Jawanda also appeared in Punjabi films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

Known for his traditional style and strong vocal tone, he was regarded as one of the promising voices of the modern Punjabi folk scene.

Jawanda was married and had two children. According to The Economic Times, his wife had urged him not to travel on the day of the accident, but he proceeded with the ride.

Jawanda's Last Instagram Post

Following his death, his final Instagram post — captioned 'No one will understand...' — drew widespread attention and was shared by fans and fellow artists.

News of his death led to an outpouring of tributes from the Punjabi entertainment industry. Singers and actors including Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, and Ranjit Bawa expressed condolences on social media, calling his death a major loss to Punjabi music and cinema.

ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦੀ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਬੱਦੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਭਿਆਨਕ ਸੜਕ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਇਲਾਜ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਹੋਈ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਸੰਗੀਤ ਜਗਤ ਦਾ ਸਿਤਾਰਾ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਲਈ ਅਲੋਪ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ।



ਛੋਟੀ ਉਮਰ 'ਚ ਆਪਣੇ ਗੀਤਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਦਿਲਾਂ 'ਤੇ ਰਾਜ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸਦਾ… pic.twitter.com/y3X9kRI8Fx — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) October 8, 2025

Road Safety

His passing has also renewed public discussion about road safety in northern India, particularly for motorcyclists traveling on hilly terrain. India recorded 155,622 road-traffic deaths in 2021, with two-wheelers accounting for nearly half that figure — a stark reminder of the risks motorcyclists face, especially in northern India's hilly terrain.

Rajvir Jawanda's career spanned less than a decade, but his music continues to feature prominently on Punjabi radio and streaming platforms. His combination of rural storytelling and modern production helped bridge the traditional and contemporary sounds of Punjabi music.

Although his death was sudden, his contributions to Punjabi music remain widely acknowledged, and his songs continue to receive millions of plays online.