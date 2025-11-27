In a harrowing revelation amid preparations for the 2026 World Cup, search collectives have unearthed 456 bags containing human remains near Akron Stadium in Jalisco. The discovery exposes the grim underbelly of cartel violence and Mexico's deepening crisis of missing persons, casting a dark shadow over one of the tournament's flagship venues.

This discovery, tied to organised crime in Zapopan, amplifies security concerns for the stadium, where forensic emergencies and disappearances dominate headlines. As Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco leads search efforts, the findings starkly contrast global sporting excitement with local horrors, urging immediate action on clandestine graves and forensic backlogs.

Discoveries Near Akron Stadium

Since 2022, search groups in Jalisco have uncovered more than 400 bags containing human remains in areas surrounding Akron Stadium. The most recent discovery took place in September 2025 during excavation work led by families of missing persons in the presence of authorities, and continued into November.

One of the locations with the largest number of findings is an area known as Las Agujas, where construction workers found 290 bags while building a housing development in that zone. In cemeteries near Estadio Akron, approximately 130 bodies were found. Between 2018 and 2022, a total of 89 bags with human remains were discovered in the Nextipac and Plan de la Noria areas.

In Arroyo Hondo, also located in Zapopan, 48 bags were recorded during the same period. These sites reveal ongoing searches, with bags holding whole bodies, fragments, and skeletons spanning multiple years.

Links to Organised Crime and Cartel Activity

Criminal groups operating in the area are behind these incidents, as confirmed by search collectives. Forensic experts have been threatened, as cartels decide which bodies to hand over and which remain hidden. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel has established its dominance, turning the state into a hotspot for violence.

José Raúl Servin García, a member of the collective, stated 'We have approximately 456 bags, more or less, in the vicinity of Akron Stadium, which is slated to be a World Cup stadium.' Jalisco ranks second in the country, with the number of registered missing persons standing at 14,095. Jalisco is among the five states with the highest number of disappearances, along with the State of Mexico, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Nuevo León.

An X post from journalist Oscar Ramirez highlights the horror, noting discoveries dating back to 2018. Families continue to face threats, underscoring the climate of impunity.

COMPLETELY HORRIBLE!



More than 456 bags of human remains have been found just steps away from the Akron stadium, that it will be the host of the 2026 World Cup.



This report comes from the search groups that from the year 2018, till now, they have found this amount of human… pic.twitter.com/J2Uw5P2voC — Oscar Ramirez - Real America’s Voice correspondent (@OscarRamirezTJ) November 26, 2025

Implications for World Cup 2026

Akron Stadium is set to host four World Cup group stage matches as well as the inter-confederation playoffs prior to the start of the tournament. Matches include those on 11 June, 18 June, 23 June, and 26 June 2026.

With less than 200 days before the start of the 2026 World Cup, security concerns escalate. Jalisco officials say the tournament is expected to generate £758 million (approximately $1 billion) in revenues for the state and create up to 7,000 jobs.

Jalisco authorities have received two weeks of training from France's National Police. Yet, discoveries prompt questions on prioritising image over citizens, with collectives decrying forgotten promises.

In response, Jalisco authorities are ramping up security with 3,000 additional surveillance cameras, drone jammers, armoured vehicles, bomb-sniffing dogs, metal detectors, and National Guard deployments to safeguard the 2026 tournament.