A Russian fitness influencer has died after attempting to consume around 10,000 calories a day as part of an extreme eating challenge he was documenting online. The man, identified as 30-year-old trainer Dmitry Nuyanzin from Orenburg, had shared regular updates on social media as he pursued what he described as a rapid weight gain experiment.

Local reports say he had recently complained of feeling unwell and told friends he intended to see a doctor. He was later found dead at home, with early assessments pointing to cardiac arrest linked to the abrupt dietary changes and significant rise in bodyweight.

His death has renewed scrutiny of transformation-based content promoted by fitness influencers, as well as wider concerns about the growing appetite for dramatic online challenges that lack medical oversight.

What Happened

Nuyanzin had been posting details of what he called a high-calorie 'marathon' in which he aimed to gain more than 25 kg in a short period before launching a commercial weight loss programme. By mid-November he told followers he weighed 105 kg, an increase of at least 13 kg in a month.

His self-published meal plans included pastries and cake for breakfast, close to a kilogram of dumplings coated in mayonnaise for lunch, and a burger with two small pizzas for dinner. He also documented heavy snacking on crisps and other high-fat foods. According to the Russian outlet Holod, he presented the experiment as a demonstration of how quickly weight could be gained and then shed under his guidance.

Shortly before his death he told friends he felt ill and was struggling with the regime. He died in his sleep soon after, according to local media.

Health Risks and Experts Warnings

Medical specialists state that diets extremely high in calories, especially when made up of foods rich in saturated fat, salt and added sugars, can raise blood pressure, cholesterol and blood-glucose levels. NDTV has reported that rapid weight gain and diets high in unhealthy fats increase the risk of heart disease, and Harvard Health guidance similarly warns that excessive processed food consumption places strain on the cardiovascular system.

Experts also caution against cycles of binge eating followed by strict dieting. Public health organisations note that these yo-yo patterns can disrupt metabolic stability and place additional pressure on the heart over time. Nutritionists say such swings are more strongly linked to long-term cardiovascular risk than any single calorie figure on its own.

Social Media Influence and Responsibility

Nuyanzin's challenge attracted thousands of views and was linked to promotional offers for his forthcoming weight loss programme. He promised cash rewards for clients who could lose a set percentage of their bodyweight by the New Year. His death has reopened debate over the responsibilities influencers hold when showcasing extreme transformations or unverified diet plans online.

Authorities say the cause of death remains under investigation, although early indications point to heart failure associated with the binge-eating regime. Health advocates and fitness professionals have urged the public not to imitate extreme calorie challenges, warning that unsupervised experimentation of this kind carries serious risks.

For many in the fitness community, Nuyanzin's death has become a stark reminder of the dangers linked to viral diet stunts. As social-media audiences increasingly reward dramatic content, specialists say greater emphasis on safe, evidence-based guidance is essential to prevent similar tragedies.