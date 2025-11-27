At least 44 people have died in the catastrophic Hong Kong fire that tore through the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Tai Po, with investigators now examining whether the city's iconic bamboo scaffolding and flammable construction materials helped accelerate the disaster.

Hundreds remain unaccounted for, and three men linked to the renovation project have been arrested as the criminal investigation intensifies. The scale of casualties and property damage has made this the city's most devastating residential blaze in nearly 30 years.

Fire Spread Rapidly Through Exterior Scaffolding

The inferno began on Wednesday, 26 November, after a fire broke out on the external scaffolding surrounding Block C of the large housing complex. The structure was covered in bamboo, green protective mesh and tarpaulin for ongoing renovation works.

According to authorities, the blaze moved quickly across the building's exterior, reaching upper floors in a matter of minutes and then spreading between towers of the eight-block estate.

More than 800 firefighters and paramedics were deployed as the fire escalated to a level 5 alarm, the highest in Hong Kong's emergency system. Fire engines filled the streets as thick smoke poured from multiple floors.

Over 60 residents were taken to the hospital with burns or smoke inhalation, some in critical condition, while more than 900 people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Three Held Over Gross Negligence Manslaughter

According to the South China Morning Post, police have arrested three suspects, aged between 52 and 68, who are connected to the renovation project underway at the complex. The men, two company directors and an engineering consultant, are being held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Investigators are examining whether the firm used unauthorised building materials, failed to follow required fire-retardant standards or overlooked essential safety measures during the refurbishment.

Authorities have stated that further arrests are possible as they expand inquiries into subcontracting arrangements, material procurement and compliance with construction regulations. Forensic teams continue to analyse the exterior sheeting, insulation materials and bamboo framework to determine how they contributed to the intense spread of the fire.

Residents Recall Chaos as Flames Climbed the Building

Survivors reported seeing flames racing up the outer scaffolding before entering residential floors. Some residents were forced to shelter in bathrooms or on balconies as smoke quickly filled the hallways. Others were guided out by firefighters navigating through dense black smoke.

The most severely affected flats suffered extensive structural damage, with firefighters battling through the night to reach people trapped in upper floors. More than 279 people are still unaccounted for as search-and-rescue teams continue to comb through the towers.

Housing Estate Under Major Renovation

Wang Fuk Court, built in the early 1980s, had been undergoing a HK$330 million renovation project ($42 million or £31 million) that included major external repairs. All eight towers were surrounded by bamboo scaffolding at the time of the incident.

The renovation conditions, combined with unusually dry weather under a Red Fire Danger Warning, are being considered significant environmental factors.

Officials have confirmed that some of the protective netting and insulation appeared to burn more intensely than materials allowed under Hong Kong fire regulations. Testing is ongoing to determine whether safety standards were breached.

Scrutiny on Bamboo Scaffolding, Construction Safety

The tragedy has intensified public concern over the continued use of bamboo scaffolding on Hong Kong's high-rise buildings. While long celebrated as a traditional and efficient construction method, it is now at the centre of renewed debate over fire safety and oversight.

Government departments are reviewing potential regulatory changes as part of the wider investigation into the causes and accountability surrounding the Tai Po disaster.