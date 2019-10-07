Rami Malek recalled the time he and Daniel Craig shared a kiss on the set of the new "Bond" film, "No Time To Die," and how he was taken aback by the actor's move. He did, however, think that it was a pleasant surprise.

"No Time To Die" is Malek's first film with Craig. He has not worked with him before and so he looked forward to filming his scenes with the veteran actor. However, there was one particular scene that challenged both stars, and it was during this particular scene's rehearsal that the kiss happened.

The "Bohemian Rhapsody" star said the kiss took place while he and Craig were exchanging ideas for a complicated scene in the film. They were rehearsing for it with "terrific director Carey Fukunaga." Malek said that they "were sitting at a table over hours just batting about ideas back and forth." They finally cracked "this really challenging scene" and that was when the James Bond actor stood up to kiss him.

"[Craig] grabbed me and picked me up. I can't tell who initiated the next moment, if it was him or I, but a kiss transpired between the two of us," Malek said during a guest appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Malek continued and said that Craig initiated the kiss and that he was "very taken aback." When asked by Colbert if the kiss was "welcome," the "Mr. Robot" star said, "Yes, very much so."

After the kiss with Craig, Malek even managed to make a joke about it. He took a moment to compose himself, catch his breath, before he looked down at Fukunaga and asked, "So does this make me a Bond girl?"

Despite the surprise kiss, Malek only has good words to say about his co-star. He told Colbert that Craig is his "favourite Bond."

The Oscar-winning actor portrays a villain in "No Time To Die," which, according to The Sun, is Craig's last outing as James Bond. Details about Malek's character name and the role he plays in the story for the "Bond" sequel have been kept under wraps. However, he told Colbert that he hopes he plays a good villain in the film.