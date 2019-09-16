The Netflix original series "The Ranch" released its season 4 (Part 7) on Friday. The show ended with a major cliffhanger leaving fans clamouring for more.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from The Ranch. It is suggested to return right away if you do not want to learn more about it.]

"The Ranch" premiered its final season with its first 10 episodes on Netflix. The American sitcom starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott featured some explosive moments in its final hour.

In Episode 10, Mary's ex-husband Nick returns to town and gets shot in his mobile home. Though the preceding moments led fans to believe that it could be anyone out of the trio, Beau, Luke or Colt, who killed Nick. The three of them rushed for a confrontation with Nick as soon as Abby informed them about his return. However, it still remains unclear who pulled the trigger as the unexpected visitor at Nick's house was never shown.

The first half of the final season officially landed in the early hours of Friday with an exciting storyline and twists. It is safe to say that fans are eager to see the final 10 episodes of the series that is expected to reveal the killer of Nick.

Elsewhere, Abby is devastated by Colt's lies about the sale of the Bennett Brothers' herd. The season witnessed a heart-breaking breakup of the two. Even though, Colt and Abby may not be at the best place right now, fans are hoping that the show sees a happy ending for the two.

Meanwhile, fans are curious to know when "The Ranch" will return. Netflix is yet to announce the renewal of the show for Part 8 that consists of final episodes of the finale season (4). Nevertheless, fans are assured that their favourite sitcom will be back.

Earlier this year, leading actor Kutcher tweeted about the final season of the series.

@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. Weâ€™re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes â€” 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/dX9vzjHm4T — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) June 4, 2019

The streaming service is yet to reveal the date of return. However, Decider speculates that "The Ranch" Part 8 will premiere in March or April 2020.

Based on the schedules of the previous seasons, the website suggests that each of two parts of previous three seasons was released with the gap of six months. Therefore, the final part of "The Ranch" season 4 and the series is expected in the first quarter of the year 2020.

However, fans are advised to take the information with a grain of salt as the official announcement is yet to be made.

"The Ranch" revolves around the lives of Bennett family starring Ashton Kutcher as Colt Bennett, Debra Winger as Maggie, Sam Elliott as Beau, and Elisha Cuthbert as Abby. The first part of the fourth season of the series is now available on Netflix.