An unknown assailant laughed as he stabbed a 10-year-old boy in the neck in Leicester. The random attack occurred on Saturday afternoon when the boy was outside his home. After the attack, the stabber ran away while the boy's mother tried to prevent her son from bleeding to death. The boy miraculously survived the attack. The mother-of-two recounted the horrific incident while the police are still looking for the attacker.

At around 5:30 pm, the young boy was attacked on Belper Street in the Belgrave area of Leicester. The boy was reportedly confronted by the "bad smelling" psychopath who "seemed to have been drinking." The man laughed as he took a knife and slashed the boy's neck before escaping.

The victim was the only person who claims to have seen the attacker. Police are looking for a 5 feet 10 inches tall light-skinned Asian in his mid-20s of a heavy build wearing a brown jacket. A door to door inquiry and review of CCTV footage of the area will be conducted by the police in an effort to find any clues about the attacker's identity.

While the police are hunting for the criminal, the victim of the seemingly random act of violence is recovering in hospital.

The victim's mother and brother spoke to The Sun about the incident. The boy's mother recollected that she ran out of her home to find her son on the ground. A 10 to 15 centimetre long, inch-deep wound was gushing blood. At the sight of the injury, the victim's mother tried to put pressure on the wound to prevent her son from bleeding out.

A neighbour called 999 and informed emergency services about the incident. The victim's brother recalled that the victim was conscious but was losing blood rapidly. The worried brother tried to help his mother by getting towels to stop the blood loss.

At Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, the victim received stitches to close the wound. While he recovers from his physical injury, his mental trauma is also evident. The mother-of-two stated that her son is in a state of panic that the assailant will return.

Leicestershire Police has urged people to call 101 and quote incident 437 of January 18 if they have any information that could help nab the knife-man before he attacks another innocent victim.