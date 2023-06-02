Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has given some advice to his team ahead of their FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Manchester United will be underdogs against City in the FA Cup final, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. In the final, Manchester United will come up against City's Erling Haaland, who has netted over 50 goals this season.

Man Utd's third encounter with Haaland

Varane was receiving treatment off the pitch when Haaland headed in his first goal in the October derby from a corner. Kevin de Bruyne's boomerang-shaped cross escaped Varane for Haaland's second strike. While Varane was substituted at half-time with United 4-0 down, Erik ten Hag's side was eventually thrashed 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with Haaland recording a brilliant hat-trick.

In the return leg at Old Trafford, Manchester United managed to keep Haaland silent, with Luke Shaw partnering Varane in the centre half of the Red Devils' back line. Haaland was forced to drop deep regularly and Varane was the one to follow the Norway international. Manchester United sealed that game 2-1 in what was only the eighth game for City in which Haaland had failed to score.

Haaland, who netted 36 goals in 35 league games, was one of the most significant forces in Pep Guardiola's side's triumph in the English top flight in the 2022-23 campaign.

As Manchester United are preparing for a third encounter against Haaland, Varane is very much aware of the threat that the City striker poses ahead of the FA Cup final and has also warned his team they must cut off the supply line from Kevin de Bruyne.

"They are very complete. They can score from set plays, from a possession game and from a transition game. We know we have to stop them as a team and collectively as a group. Obviously, he (Haaland) is one of the very good players they have, but they are strong as a team and we have to respond not to the individual but more to the collective.

"As a defender, the connection especially with De Bruyne because they have a way of finding each other. That kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we try to cut that connection. We try to stop them earlier and not at the end because sometimes it's too late. We know we have to be strong as a team," Varane told reporters in a pre-match conference.

Adding further, Varane revealed that it was also a part of their plan in their 2-1 win over City at Old Trafford "because they have a lot of connections and can change systems and have a different approach to games. It's one of the things we have to work on."

Haaland took little time to settle at City and began to work in tandem with De Bruyne, who has provided 28 assists across this season, with two more games remaining for City. The Belgian midfielder has also netted 10 goals in 47 matches in all competitions.

Varane has made a difference at Man Utd

Meanwhile, it was not surprising to see Varane, who spent 10 years at Real Madrid before joining Manchester United in 2021, produce amazing performances in his side's victories over Pep Guardiola's City in the league and FC Barcelona in the Europa League.

Having won three La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and three UEFA Super Cups at Real Madrid, Varane knows the recipe for success at the highest level. With the League Cup already won earlier this year, Ten Hag and co. are aiming to clinch a domestic double by winning the FA Cup as well.

"I think we are more focused on the challenge we face and not to stop the challenge from another team. We want to win and that's the only objective we have. We don't try to stop them, but we want to win for the club," added Varane.