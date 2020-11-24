Rapper 21 Savage is mourning the death of his brother, who was reportedly stabbed to death in London on Sunday night.

21 Savage took to his Instagram account on Monday night to pay tribute to his younger brother Terrell Davis, a rapper known as TM1way, who was stabbed to death in Brixton while taking some shopping to his grandmother.

While expressing sadness at the death of Davis, the Grammy-winner noted that he regrets taking out his anger on his "baby bro." Alongside a throwback picture from their childhood and a recent picture of Davis, the 28-year-old rapper wrote: "can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that sh*t back."

The "No Heart" rapper, given name Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, and Terrell have the same father, Kevin Emmons. They also have a younger sister, Kyra Davis, who wrote a heartbreaking tribute for Terrell on Instagram on Monday.

"I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell," she wrote.

According to a report in Mail Online, Terrell got into an argument with an old friend who suddenly lunged forward and stabbed him. The 27-year-old was pronounced dead on the spot.

A family source told the outlet: "Terrell was a good guy, he used to live on the estate (Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton) but had moved away. But he was round visiting his grandmother yesterday and had gone to the shops for her as she's elderly and we are in the middle of a pandemic."

"He was coming back to the house when he saw an old friend. This was someone he'd known for a long time. They started arguing over something and then suddenly he stabbed him. It was completely out of the blue. Terrell didn't have any enemies that I knew of and he wasn't involved with any gangs. He just focused on his music," the insider added.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday, 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene."

The police also clarified that no arrests have been made yet in the case. A crime scene remains in place at the location and further investigation is underway.