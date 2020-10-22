Amber Rose talked about feeling violated after sex with an ex-boyfriend during Tuesday's "Red Table Talk" discussion on non-consensual sex vs. rape.

The model shared that prior to the incident, she had told the guy that she no longer wanted to be with him. They dated for two years and she wanted out of the relationship. Her ex-boyfriend reacted by forcing himself on her.

"He ripped my clothes off, I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt I was taken advantage of," Rose shared in the Facebook talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith.

"It was terrible. Then he went downstairs and had breakfast like he didn't do anything," she added.

Rose pointed out that the grey area in that situation was the fact that she had "consensual sex plenty of times" with the guy in those two years. She admitted that she "didn't fully understand what had happened but I know what I felt like after."

The 37-year-old former stripper did not name the said her ex-boyfriend. However, her most notorious ex was rapper Kanye West, who is now a family man and is married to Kim Kardashian. They dated for two years before their bitter split in 2010.

Her other known relationships did not last two years. She also dated Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, best known as 21 Savage, for less than a year. She was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa for 14 months prior to their amicable split in 2014. But they started dating in 2011, which means they were together for three years.

Rose may not have name-dropped West as the ex-boyfriend who sexually violated her. But she called him out for being a bully in a recent interview on the YouTube channel "No Jumper."

"He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years," the mum-of-two said adding, "I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I'm happy. I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids."

Rose mentioned West's presidential campaign rally where he called her a prostitute after 10 years. She asked him to leave her alone since she does not bother him nor talk about him. Out of all her boyfriends, she said he is the only one who has negative things to say about her.