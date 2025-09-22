A South African pastor's claim that the rapture will take place on 23–24 September 2025 has sparked panic, prayer and pet-related questions across the internet.

Joshua Mhlakela, a Christian pastor based in South Africa, said in an interview with CettwinzTV that he saw Jesus Christ in a vision. According to him, Jesus announced his return would happen over two days in late September, coinciding with the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah.

His prophecy has since taken on a life of its own, particularly on social media, where the hashtag #RaptureTok has gained rapid traction and turned an apocalyptic warning into an online trend.

What Is the Rapture, and Why Now?

The rapture refers to a belief among some Christian groups that the faithful, both the living and the dead, will be taken up into heaven to meet Jesus Christ. This is said to occur ahead of a period of tribulation and final judgement on Earth. Although the Bible does not offer a precise date, some believers have pointed to specific calendar events, such as Rosh Hashanah, as possible candidates.

Mhlakela insists that the vision he received was clear. In it, he says he heard Jesus say, 'I am coming soon'. This has led some followers to treat the dates of 23 and 24 September 2025 as definitive.

Previous rapture predictions, such as those by American preacher Harold Camping in 1994 and again in 2011, failed to materialise. Despite this, such prophecies continue to circulate and influence behaviour.

TikTok Takes Over: #RaptureTok

The response on TikTok has been wide-ranging. On one side, there are those earnestly preparing for what they believe will be the end times. Some have posted videos offering guidance on how to be ready for sudden departure from Earth, even discussing practical concerns like how to handle being lifted into the sky.

Others have responded with humour. One widely shared video shows a user joking about laying out empty clothes in the driveway to make it seem like they — and their dog — had been taken to heaven. The video ends with the line: 'So my neighbour thinks we made it and he didn't.'

The hashtag #RaptureTok has attracted thousands of videos, many of them blending religious sincerity with internet satire. Some joke about reaching spiritual qualifications, while others offer deadpan advice on what to pack for the journey.

Will Pets Be Raptured Too?

One of the more unexpected themes to emerge from RaptureTok is whether dogs and other pets will be raptured alongside their owners. Many commenters have shared that they have prayed specifically for their animals to be taken with them.

'I have prayed for my fur babies to be raptured with me,' one user wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, referencing a Bible verse: 'Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved; you and your household.' They added, 'My household includes my fur babies.'

This sentiment has been repeated in dozens of posts, with users calling for divine assurance that their pets will not be left behind. Videos even joke about angels assigned to each pet, including a chihuahua rocketing skyward.

Previous Predictions and Real-World Consequences

This is not the first time a predicted rapture date has drawn attention. In 2011, a 14-year-old girl in Russia reportedly died by suicide after believing she would be left behind during what was supposed to be the rapture on 21 May 2011.

Experts have long warned that such predictions, while sometimes dismissed as internet jokes, can carry real psychological impact. The line between satire and belief can blur, particularly for young or vulnerable audiences.

As of 22 September 2025, no mainstream Christian denomination has endorsed Mhlakela's prophecy. Despite this, interest continues to build. Some users online have reportedly sold personal belongings or left jobs in anticipation of the end. Others remain cautious but curious.