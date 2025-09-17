A rising influencer's career now centres on a devastating betrayal after a private moment was shared without consent.

Venezuelan influencer Isabella Ladera has filed a lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend, Colombian singer Beéle (Brandon de Jesús López Orozco), accusing him of leaking an intimate video of the two of them. The video allegedly went public on 7 September 2025. Ladera says the recording was only ever stored by her and Beéle, who she claims is responsible for the leak.

Before this controversy, Ladera had built a large international following, known for sharing her life as a young mother, her style content and her outspoken reflections on empowerment. Born in Anzoátegui, Venezuela, she moved to the United States on a tennis scholarship and later turned her attention to social media after becoming a mother.

Who is Isabella Ladera?

Isabella Ladera, aged 26, is a Venezuelan influencer who has become prominent for her lifestyle, motherhood, fashion and personal empowerment content.

She was born Andrea Isabella Ladera Ceresa in Anzoátegui. Early on, she showed talent as a tennis player and earned a scholarship to Broward College, Florida.

At the age of 19, after giving birth to her daughter Mía Antonella with her then-partner Isander Pérez, she stepped away from her athletic and academic pursuits to focus on motherhood, social media and building a brand. Her content has frequently touched on mental health, body image, self-esteem and authenticity.

Her following is substantial: combined millions across TikTok and Instagram. She has also worked in modelling, business ventures such as beauty salons and collaborated with musical artists.

What Happened: The Alleged Leak and Lawsuit

On 7 September 2025, an intimate video of Ladera and Beéle allegedly leaked online. Ladera claims she deleted her copy and never shared it with anyone, meaning the only other person who had access was Beéle.

She filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County accusing Beéle of invasion of privacy, sexual cyber-harassment and related charges.

Ladera's public statement expressed deep emotional pain. She described the leak as 'one of the cruellest betrayals I've lived'. She said the video's release without her consent has violated her dignity, caused immense pain to her and her family and framed it as a form of violence against women.

Beéle, through his attorneys, has denied the allegations. He claims he had no motive to leak the footage, that it was not in his interest and rejects any involvement in dissemination.

What Now: Legal, Personal and Public Fallout

Ladera's lawyers, identified as the SONUS legal team, say they will pursue all appropriate legal and criminal actions to identify the responsible party and impose penalties.

Beyond the courthouse, Ladera is speaking openly on social media about the experience. She says she refuses to be shamed, emphasises that the shame lies with whoever breached trust, and is seeking solidarity with other women who have faced similar violations.

Public reaction has been mixed. Many supporters have praised her courage and condemned the violation of privacy; others have speculated about motives and raised broader discussions about revenge porn laws, privacy rights and the challenges social media personalities face.

Beéle has remained largely silent beyond his legal statement. No confirmed motive has been established publicly to support or disprove Ladera's claims. Legal proceedings are likely to focus on proving possession, consent, deletion requests and whether the video was illicitly shared.