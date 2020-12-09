Manchester United needed just a draw to advance to the last-16 of this season's UEFA Champion's League. However, RB Leipzig denied them of the opportunity to advance on Tuesday night, with the German side taking a 3-2 victory.

The match started out badly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, as they conceded twice inside 13 minutes. Manchester City loanee Angelino scored Leipzig's first goal just two minutes from kickoff, with a low shot into the far corner. Just ten minutes later, he assisted Amadou Haidara to beat David de Gea and double the lead.

United almost found themselves 3-0 down before the half but a Leipzig goal by Willi Orban was ruled out in the 30th minute.

The Red Devils fought back in the second half, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a penalty. Paul Pogba's header created the equaliser but their efforts were not enough. The Premier League side was unable to hang on until the final whistle, with Leipzig scoring again with 20 minutes to go.

All eyes were on Paul Pogba, who had been at the centre of controversy this week after his agent Mino Raiola was quoted by several publications saying that the Frenchman was "unhappy" at Old Trafford.

Naturally, fans and other interested clubs were watching. Pogba came on from the bench with half an hour to go and quickly scored a goal to get the team's hopes up. Sadly, his efforts fell short and Manchester United will be making its way to the Europa League.

Nevertheless, that will still provide them with a opportunity to bring home some silverware this season.

RB Leipzig meanwhile, will be aiming to do better than their semi-final appearance in the 2019-20 season of the Champions League.

The top spot in Group H has not been decided, with the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir having been suspended on Tuesday after an alleged racist incident involving a match official.