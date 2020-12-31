Kary Brittingham and Tiffany Moon updated fans on how D'Andra Simmons is doing after she tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" cast members took to Twitter to share that they have been in contact with Simmons. They said she is still not out of the woods and is still in the hospital. Moon revealed that when she talked to the 51-year-old reality TV star, she was "still very sick but on the mend." She also sent her gratitude to those who prayed for her recovery.

"She wants to thank everyone for their love and prayers [heart emoji] #timetoheal and with that being said we both wanted to say....#dontsleepondallas," Moon tweeted.

I spoke to @dandrasimmons she’s still very sick but on the mend. She wants to thank everyone for their love and prayers ❤️ #timetoheal and with that being said we both wanted to say....#dontsleepondallas ⭐️? — Tiffany Moon, MD, FASA, D.ABA (@TiffanyMoonMD) December 30, 2020

Brittingham, on the other hand, said Simmons is "feeling better today." She also asked fans for their continued prayers and support for her healing.

"I been asked by so many how D'andra is doing?? I been in contact with her everyday and is feeling better today [praying hands emoji] please keep her in your prayers," she wrote.

I been asked by so many how D’andra is doing?? I been in contact with her everyday and is feeling better today ? please keep her in your prayers? @dandrasimmons December 30, 2020

It is unclear exactly when the "Hard Night Good Morning" founder contracted the virus and when she was admitted to the hospital. It was likely sometime after Christmas as she celebrated the holiday at home with her husband Jeremy Lock, her mother, and stepson Keatin Lock. She was also still able to interact with fans online on the 28th.

She even laughed at a fan's suggestion that she is not sick with COVID-19.

Regardless, Simmons' fans continue to pray for her quick recovery as they responded to Moon and Brittingham's health update.

"Sending all the good vibes and healing energy," one fan wrote and another commented, "God bless @dandrasimmons, one of the most elegant and amazing human beings on this planet. Thank you @karybrittingham for your words."

"She is my favorite housewife of all the franchise. This isn't fair. We love her and want a speedy recovery. Thank you for keeping us posted," another fan wrote.

Simmons was rushed to the hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 and her oxygen levels dipped. At the time, her representative said her oxygen levels were borderline. She was admitted to the COVID ward in UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas.