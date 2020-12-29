D'Andra Simmons is in a COVID ICU ward in UT Southwestern Hospital in Dallas, Texas after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The Real Housewives Of Dallas" star was rushed to the hospital after her oxygen levels dipped. She is said to be "struggling" and in the ICU as she fights the fatal disease. In a statement sent to E! News, her publicist said that "her oxygen levels were borderline."

Simmons will start on Remdesivir treatment, the same anti-viral drug that former U.S. President Donald Trump said he took when he got ill with COVID-19.

"At this time, we ask you to respect her and [her] family's privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery," the publicist added.

Podcast host Kate Casey also shared an update on Simmons' health. She said that her friend is asking everyone for prayers as she is "in the hospital and struggling."

Just heard from D’Andra and she is asking for your prayers. She’s in the hospital and struggling. #RHOD @BravoTV — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) December 28, 2020

Casey also shut down claims that the 50-year-old reality TV star is not really sick, and that her diagnosis is just part of a publicity stunt for the new season of "Real Housewives of Dallas."

I can assure you she is at the hospital. Send her good thoughts. — Kate Casey (@KateCasey) December 28, 2020

'I'm in ICU struggling to breathe. Hang on, let me let a podcaster know.' ?? -D'Andra Simmons #RHOD — Karen Huger's Hair (@KarenHugersHair) December 29, 2020

It is unclear how long the "I Don't Care A Rip" host has been in the hospital and when she contracted the virus. It was her friend Jennifer Davis Long who reportedly broke the news on her health in an Instagram Story posted Monday morning.

"Please pray for @dandrasimmons she has COVID, is in ICU on oxygen," Davis posted.

Simmons, on the other hand, was still able to go on Twitter over the weekend. She also shared a family photo on Christmas Day.

Simmons is not the only "Real Housewives" star who tested positive for COVID-19. Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kemsley, and Kyle Richards from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" also got ill and followed isolation protocols.

Likewise, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador and her three daughters, and co-star Emily Anderson and her husband and children, all got the virus over the summer. Bravo personality Andy Cohen also got the disease. Unlike Simmons who had to be hospitalised, they only quarantined at home for their recovery.