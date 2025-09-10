The world of horse racing has always been intensely competitive, so much so that losing horses are often forgotten, never given a second glance. But Haru Urara, whose name translates to Glorious Spring, wasn't just another losing horse, as fate would have it.

The legendary racehorse passed away on 9 September at the age of 29 (that's 90 in human years). Unlike other racing legends, however, Haru Urara's claim to fame didn't come from winning. Instead, it was her unique tendency to lose every race year after year.

Haru Urara's Legend Began in 2003

Haru Urara was born in Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, in 1996. Just two years later, she would begin her unique racing career at the Kochi Racecourse. And yes, all she did was lose, race after race.

By 2003, Haru Urara had already lost 90 races straight. Around this time, Kochi Prefecture Horse Racing Association was dealing with financial struggles. Suddenly, they saw a marketing opportunity in Haru Urara.

After news spread about her losing streak, many started coming to the track to witness Haru Urara race. The following race, she has also become a track sensation with thousands of fans watching on as she lost over 100 races in a row. 'It's better if she loses,' race attendee and Haru Urara fan Noriyuki Fukui even told the Associated Press. 'If she won, it wouldn't be so interesting anymore.'

Indeed, Haru Urara's losing streak turned her into an unlikely four-legged celebrity. Travel agencies organised 'Haru' tours and Haru tickets became lucky charms. Different kinds of Haru Urara-inspired merchandise were sold everywhere. There were even pop songs written in her honour, and at one point, there was talk of plans for a Haru Urara movie.

For the Japanese, Haru Urara became somewhat of a cultural icon, a symbol of perseverance, of carrying on even when faced with difficult odds. She didn't just capture the heart of horse racing fans, but some of Japan's top officials too. 'I'd like to see Haru-urara win, even just once,' Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi reportedly said once in Parliament. 'The horse is a good example of not giving up in the face of defeat.'

At one point, a jockey by the name of Yutaka Take decided to mount Haru Urara in the hopes of giving her at least one win. But it wasn't to be. Haru Urara would go on to lose over 100 races throughout her time on the racetrack.

Years Later, She Made Her Way to Anime Lore

Over time, Haru Urara's fame extended into anime, most notably in Umamusume: Pretty Derby — a gacha game centred on horse racing, where the horses are reimagined as girls with colourful hair and elaborate costumes.

Here, Haru Urara is represented by a girl with big pink eyes and pink hair. Since making her game debut, the horse has received massive support, even receiving an overwhelming supply of grass donations. And yes, Haru Urara also continues to lose in the digital world, except for a single time when a player got unexpectedly lucky.

Haru Urara may be gone, but her legend lives on.