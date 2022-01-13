Both Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta have been openly confident about being able to land their priority targets next summer. One name that has been in the middle of the tug-of-war between the Spanish rivals is Erling Haaland. The debate may finally be settled by next week, when the player and his representatives are expected to sit down with Borussia Dortmund to reveal their plan.

Borussia Dortmund are aware that the player is being courted by Europe's top clubs, with Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the pack. The German side is under no illusion that they have the upper hand in their bid for the player to stay, but all they want now is to find out if the player is leaving in six months so they can also plan their moves accordingly. Naturally, they will need to start scouting for a suitable replacement.

According to Marca, the Bundesliga side has requested a meeting with Haaland's father, who has been hands on when it comes to his son's career. His agent Mino Raiola has also been invited, and Dortmund are hoping that the meeting will provide both sides clarity on the Norwegian's plans.

Haaland is under contract with Dortmund until 2024, but numerous sources have confirmed that he has a release clause of 75 million euros that can be triggered this summer. It's a bargain fee compared to the club's actual valuation of the player. However, Dortmund is a selling club and they know exactly when it's time to take the cash and let go.

The 21-year-old is in high demand, and Barcelona is the underdog due to their current financial issues. The player is also believed to be keen on playing in Spain, where he owns a vacation home, leaving Premier League clubs on the sidelines.

A decision is expected to be made by the end of the month, but there might be a slight delay due to the fact that superagent Raiola has been hospitalised in Milan and has underwent surgery. It is unclear how serious his ailment is, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to facilitate the important meeting next week.