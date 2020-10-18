Real Madrid CF is lucky to retain the top spot at the La Liga table as of Saturday after losing unexpectedly to newly-promoted Cadiz. Meanwhile, their bitter rivals, FC Barcelona, also faltered at the hands of Getafe.

Pink was definitely not the colour of the day as both Spanish giants Real Madrid and FC Barcelona wore their pink kits to support World Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Madrid was defeated 0-1 at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. The victory earned Cadiz three points which leaves them currently tied with the reigning La Liga champions on ten points but only after having played one match more than Madrid.

Anthony Lozano scored the lone goal of the match on the 16th minute. The breakthrough came after Cadiz had already made five attempts at goal. Needless to say, it was not a fluke victory from the newly-promoted minnows. Real Madrid's old guard looked visibly tired and sluggish on Saturday. Before the end of the match, captain Sergio Ramos ended up being sent back to sit on the bench with an ice pack on his knee. Both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos joined him as spectators after being taken off in the second half.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona failed to make the most out of the fact that their rivals dropped some crucial points. The Catalans started their season later than most La Liga teams after a late end to their UEFA Champions League campaign. They appeared to be on track to catch Real Madrid at the top of the before they tripped against Getafe last night.

Frenkie de Jong fouled Djene Dakonam early in the second half and handed Getafe a 56th minute penalty. The spot kick was the only goal of the entire match and Barcelona was handed with their first defeat of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona will be a little demoralised coming into this season's first "El Clasico." Whoever wins the match will surely get a big boost and renewed momentum for this season. The blockbuster match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 17:00 BST.