David Alaba was Real Madrid's biggest signing this summer, after having agreed a pre-contract agreement back in January. Despite having enjoyed massive success with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Alaba made the decision to opt out of a renewal so he can join Los Blancos.

"Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the same as Real Madrid," said Alaba, while speaking to Kicker about his decison to join one of his former club's greatest European rivals. "Both teams represent absolute success. However, at Real Madrid everything is a little bigger, with all due respect to Bayern," he said.

It was a big decision for the Austrian, who had spent a well-decorated 13-year run at the Bundesliga. However, he arrived at the Bernabeu with a new mission, and he has so far proven that he still has a lot to offer. His arrival became especially timely for Real, with the departure of former captain Sergio Ramos. Now, Alaba acts as the steward of the club's central defence.

It was not a difficult decision for Alaba, who like many footballers before him, had always dreamed of donning the famed white jersey. Former Bayern Munich star Toni Kroos also made the move to the Spanish giants, and Alaba revealed that the latter helped him a lot during his adjustment period.

"He [Kroos] has helped me a lot, also privately. His wife has also helped my girlfriend."

Alaba's arrival on a free transfer was a great bargain for Real Madrid, who are competing at the highest level against clubs that are benefitting from financial investments from wealthy owners. Clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are now able to attract the best players with astronomical salaries. However, Real Madrid still holds the prestige that money can't buy.

The Austrian chose Real Madrid over lucrative options elsewhere, and his talents have so far been put to good use under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, he remains realistic about the club's title chances this season, especially in the Champions League. When asked about his prediction, he could not help but mention his former club.

"Bayern Munich definitely have a chance, Liverpool are strong, as are Chelsea and PSG to name a couple," Alaba said. "There is a long way to go before reaching the Champions League trophy," he concluded.