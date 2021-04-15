In what can only be described as disgraceful acts of violence, Liverpool FC supporters attacked Real Madrid CF's team bus while it was shuttling the visiting players to Anfield ahead of last night's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Liverpool hosted the second leg of the clash after losing the first leg 3-1 at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid last week. On Wednesday, the Spanish giants travelled to the UK to play the second leg of the tie but were met with massive hostility from Liverpool supporters.

The streets were lined with people who fired flares and threw various objects at the visitors' team bus. Various reports stated that a bottle or rocks caused a window to be broken near where Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was seated.

Liverpool fans threw a bottle smashing the window of Real Madrid team bus where Zidane was sitting pic.twitter.com/il0NF097uW — Rk (@RkFutbol) April 14, 2021

No one was hurt from the incident but Liverpool's campaign has gone up in flames. The second leg ended in a goalless draw, which meant that Real Madrid has advanced to the semi-finals with the 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

Liverpool came out with all guns blazing and they were already forcing Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois into action inside the opening two minutes. It was a frantic opening quarter of an hour as the hosts bombarded the Real Madrid area.

Read more Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Klopp sends apology for 'training ground' remarks

Meanwhile, Zidane's men were playing like it was the final five minutes of the match. They were visibly reluctant on the attack and appeared to be running down the clock right from the opening whistle.

Liverpool tried to keep the tempo up but Real Madrid basically parked the bus all evening. Los Blancos did have some missed opportunities to score off counter-attacks via Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr., but it was Liverpool who dominated the offence especially in the first half.

Possession was more balanced in the second half as Liverpool started to show fatigue from the frantic pace of the opening 45 minutes. As the minutes ticked by, Liverpool started to deflate as it started to sink in that scoring two goals was getting beyond their reach.

Mohamed Salah was the picture of frustration in the closing stages as he continued to miss out on opportunities to beat Courtois. 13-time European Champions Real Madrid will be facing Premier League side Chelsea FC in the semi-finals.