Jurgen Klopp has issued an apology after sparking controversy last week following some comments he made about Real Madrid's Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. When Liverpool visited the Spanish giants for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash, Klopp said that it was difficult to play in a "training pitch."

"People have made so much noise about that thing. I didn't want to be disrespectful," Klopp told RMC Sport. "If somebody thought I was disrespectful, I am sorry. That was not my intention."

However, Klopp could not help but express his annoyance about how much his comments were blown out of proportion. "If they think that [Di Stefano] is the stadium they want to play at, that's completely fine for me," he said, before adding more scathing comments.

"They play there the whole season. I know the situation and that they are renovating [the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu] or I don't know what exactly they do. That's all fine. But making a story out of what I said is a real joke to be honest," he said.

There have been numerous reactions to Klopp's criticism of the Di Stefano Stadium, especially because of the fact that the pitch there is even bigger than the one at Anfield. While Klopp called Liverpool's home ground a "proper stadium," he failed to take into consideration all of the world class facilities present at the Di Stefano. If fact, the facility which is located at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas, boasts more advanced features than most home stadiums of other top-tier clubs.

Real Madrid has decided to play their home games at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium this season, to help speed up the renovations at the Santiago Bernabeu. The fact that spectators are banned from watching matches makes it a practical choice to hold the games at an alternate venue.

Nevertheless, Klopp is looking forward to hosting the second leg of their quarter-final clash at home in Anfield. The match takes place on Wednesday, April 14, at 20:00 PM BST. Liverpool carries a 3-1 deficit and will be hoping to stage a miracle comeback to advance to the semi-finals.