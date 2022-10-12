Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was all over the headlines on Tuesday night as images of his blood-soaked shirt circulated across the globe. The former Chelsea player may be a new Los Blancos recruit, but in the club's UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Shakhtar Donetsk, he proved that he is willing to defend the white shirt to the death.

The defending champions fell behind shortly after half-time, and it looked like they were set to record their first Champions League loss of the season. However, anyone who follows football must know by now that Real Madrid can't be written off until the final whistle.

This time, it was Rudiger who came to the rescue in the 95th minute for Carlo Ancelotti's side. He lunged at a cross and scored a powerful header, but his momentum sent him crashing straight into Shakhtar keeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Both men were hurt and required treatment before the game could eventually resume. Rudiger was seen with blood pouring down his face, leaving his shirt covered in blood. He shared a photo on social media after the match, assuring fans that he is okay.

However, it is believed that he needed 20 stitches to close up the wound and will require further tests to see if he suffered a fracture on his skull.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger 👊🏾 I am okay - thanks for all your messages 🤞🏾🙏🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/ynnLw5Cjfo — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 11, 2022

Hours later, he took to Instagram to share a photo of his bandaged face while on the plane back to Madrid. The match was played in Poland, where Shakhtar has been keeping temporary headquarters since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started earlier this year.

In the Instagram post, Rudiger said: "We alive," while flashing a big smile despite his bandages and eye patch.

It was an intense evening for the defending champions who were able to stay on top of their group with a 4-point lead over Leipzig despite the draw. Shakhtar Donestk would have wanted to seal a victory, but they became the latest victims of Real Madrid's legendary ability to create a comeback.

Real Madrid are putting on a strong title defence thus far, and are expected to advance to the top 16. Shakhtar, Leipzig and Celtic are all playing for the other spot in the knockout stage.