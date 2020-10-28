Real Madrid CF went into this week's UEFA Champions League group stage match against Borussia Monchengladbach while still riding a high from their all-important victory at the El Clasico against FC Barcelona last Saturday. However they were not able to carry that momentum against the German side as they trailed for most of the match and only salvaged a 2-2 draw thanks to some frantic late goals.

Monchengladbach carried a commanding 2-goal advantage up until the 87th minute. However, the Spanish side stuck to its mantra of fighting until the final whistle. Karim Benzema and Casemiro were the heroes of the day as they each netted the ball in the closing stages of the match. Benzema scored through a Casemiro assist in the 87th minute while captain Sergio Ramos returned the favour to Casemiro three minutes into stoppage time.

Marcus Thuram was the man who scored a brace for the German side, and he will be disappointed not to bring home three points from his efforts. Relatively newcomers in Europe's biggest club competition, Monchengladbach missed the opportunity to top Group B.

On the other hand, the draw is a big relief for Real Madrid, who lost their opening group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk last week. The 13-time UCL winners are always favourites to win the competition but they have had a very shaky start to their campaign this year.

Monchengladbach threatened the Spanish giants all night, with Thibaut Courtois having to make some tremendous saves throughout the match. He luckily survived a one-on-one encounter against Plea, which could have given the Germans the match winner.

Monchengladbach have drawn both of their group matches 2-2 after finishing with the same scoreline against Inter Milan last week.

Shakhtar Donetsk, who defeated Real 2-3 at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano last week, are now on top of Group B with 4 points. Monchengladbach only managed second place with 2 points. Inter Milan also have two points to sit on the Europa League spot while the favourites to win the group, Real Madrid, are sitting in last place.

"For me, this draw is not a relief, it's a deserved result," said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, as quoted by the BBC.

"We had an opponent who had us in trouble on two or three occasions, but we didn't panic and came back with character.

Luckily for Real Madrid, Shakhtar and Inter also finished with a draw last night, keeping the points low for the entire group. The top spot is still within striking distance, but they will need to get their act together as soon as possible if they wish to advance to the knockout stages.