Real Madrid CF escaped early elimination by defeating Inter Milan in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The La Liga champions won 0-2 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium on Wednesday night.

Former FC Barcelona player Arturo Vidal faced old rivals Real Madrid and was sent off after being shown two yellow cards. The cards came in quick succession just over thirty minutes into the match. Inter's players crowded around the referee to appeal for a penalty and Vidal was shown a card, but he decided to keep pushing forward to confront the referee. He was then shown another card and sent off.

Later, Eden Hazard converted a penalty that resulted from Nicolo Barella's foul on Nacho. Real doubled the lead thanks to an own goal by Achraf Hakimi, who is a product of the Real Madrid youth academy. The Inter full-back made the mistake of pushing Rodrygo's strike into his own goal in an attempt to block the shot.

After the loss, Inter Milan's hopes of moving into the knockout stages of this season's UEFA Champions League have all but disappeared. They now sit at the bottom of Group B after managing to gain just two points from four matches.

Antonio Conte won't be pleased by the result but Zinedine Zidane will be relieved to escape an embarrassing early exit The thirteen-time European champions made a disastrous start to their season, but are now up into second place just one point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Germans had earlier secured an easy 4-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, handing them the top spot in the group and making them favourites to top the group.

Real Madrid will be even more relieved with the win, after travelling to Milan without their captain Sergio Ramos and striker Karim Benzema. Both players are currently recovering from injuries, and the Spanish giants knew that they had to work hard to pick up the slack.

Inter Milan has yet to win a single match in the Champions League this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has made a massive comeback after failing to win their opening two games. They are now looking likely to qualify into the last 16.