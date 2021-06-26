There was a fair amount of outrage after Spain national football team coach Luis Enrique did not call up a single Real Madrid player for the ongoing European Championship. However, eight other players from the club have been called up by their national sides from elsewhere in Europe, and Los Blancos are proving that theirs is still an enviable roster despite failing to win any trophies last season.

After the conclusion of the group stage, Euro 2020 has been a venue for Real Madrid players to remind the world who they are. The club has been dubbed as the tournament's MVP, owing to the number of their players claiming Star of the Match awards.

Out of the eight Real Madrid representatives in the tournament, four have received the Heineken Star of the Match Award.

Karim Benzema made an instant impact upon his return to the French squad after a five-year absence. He received the individual accolade in their match against Portugal, wherein he scored two goals. He is joined in the French squad by Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, who is also playing a vital role. France advanced to the next round even before the final group stage match was played and are the favourites to lift the trophy.

Luka Modric also received the Star of the Match Award, following an assist and a spectacular strike from distance in Croatia's match against Czech Republic. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner's goal is being considered as one of the tournament's best goals.

?? With a goal, assist & 91% passing accuracy, Luka Modrić is your Top Performer for Matchday 3 ???@FedExEurope | #EUROPZ | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/I46ri6TNJD — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 25, 2021

Wales captain Gareth Bale has also led his team to the round-of-16 with another stellar performance for the national team squad. He received the MVP Award in their match against Turkey. Bale is returning to Madrid after a loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season, and it remains to be seen what Carlo Ancelotti has planned for him.

Real Madrid's newly-signed defender, David Alaba, was also the Star of the Match for Austria against North Macedonia. He and Gareth Bale have also given two assists each in the tournament so far.

All eight Real Madrid players will advance to the knockout stage with their national teams, including Belgium's Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, as well as Germany's Toni Kroos.

Meanwhile, the Spanish national team has also advanced despite a lacklustre performance in the group stage. They are without captain Sergio Ramos, who has been recovering from injury since the start of the year. Dani Carvajal is also recovering from an injury, with none of the other Spaniards in the Real Madrid squad making the cut.