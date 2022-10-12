Real Madrid fans 'disgusted' by Mbappe transfer news
Madridistas are not happy to hear that the Frenchman may be looking to finally make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu after snubbing them this summer.
Kylian Mbappe turned down Real Madrid in a very public manner over the summer, causing a certain level of humiliation for the Spanish giants. Paris Saint-Germain wasted no time in flaunting the fact that the Frenchman chose to renew his contract with them, but since then, there have been numerous reports claiming that the star forward is not as happy as he would like to be at PSG.
In fact, unverified reports throughout the past week have been insisting that Mbappe has asked for a move in the upcoming January transfer window. He is believed to be unhappy with the situation with his PSG teammates, particularly Brazilian forward Neymar Jr.
In fact, they publicly had a tiff on the pitch when they argued about who should be the team's default penalty-taker earlier in the season against Montpellier. Now, there are claims that Mbappe is also unhappy playing under new manager Christophe Galtier.
However, even if it is true that Mbappe wants to leave, he has a contract with PSG until 2025. The club may be willing to let him go for a massive fee, but it is unlikely that they would want to sell the player to Real Madrid.
Furthermore, it is not even certain that Real Madrid still want him. Club president Florentino Perez was recently filmed by a fan joking that Mbappe must be regretting his decision to stay in Paris by now.
In a poll on Twitter, Real Madrid fans expressed their disgust at the possibility of signing the Frenchman. Many are still reeling from the snub last summer, after it had been believed since January that the 23-year-old will pursue his dream of finally wearing the famous white shirt.
Other fans are completely insulted by the idea of becoming Mbappe's "Plan B" after things did not work out with PSG.
The player has not confirmed the reports claiming that he wants to leave, and PSG have also remained silent about the situation. Winning the Champions League remains their main priority this season, and a lot can still happen before the January transfer window.
Furthermore, if Mbappe stays until the end of the current season, his decision will likely be influenced by the amount of silverware the club will be able to bring home. All these are rumours for now, and with the FIFA World Cup coming in the middle of the campaign, many things can still happen which could change the public opinion about the possible move. Likewise, Mbappe still has a lot of time to figure out his next move.
