On Tuesday night, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale posed with a controversial flag which read 'WALES. GOLF. MADRID. IN THAT ORDER'. After this incident, Real supporters are demanding for Gareth Bale to be sold.

The moment was captured after a game where Bale assisted the first of two goals as the Wales side secured qualification for the 2020 European Championship. Wales defeated Hungary 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Before the match, former Real Madrid icon Pedja Mijatovic criticised Bale about prioritising golf and his national duties over his club responsibilities. It seems Mijatovic's comments led to the creation of the controversial flag.

Ahead of the match against Hungary, Bale added more to the controversy as he admitted that representing Wales gives a more joyful feeling for him than playing for Real Madrid.

He said, "Yes definitely. It's like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday. I've been with most of the older players since we were in Under-17s. It's normal – with Wales, I'm speaking my own language and feel more comfortable. I definitely have a bit more excitement playing with Wales. But it doesn't change what I give on the pitch. I always give 100 percent on the pitch wherever I am."

After the match, Bale was seen dancing with the flag. Photos of the scene went viral on the internet. Sources claim that such an incident would only make Bale's situation worse at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It's not a surprise that Real supporters reacted to Bale's antics on different social media platforms. Some of the fans also commented that Bale should be sold by his club.

The Spanish media didn't take the incident positively. Sky Sports revealed that the majority of the voters in one of the MARCA polls stated that Bale has been disrespectful to the club and its fans.

As of now, Real Madrid has yet to make any comments about the flag incident.

Recently, it appeared as though Bale had a falling out with Real manager Zinedine Zidane. The forward even came close to signing with Chinese club Jiangsu Suning during the last summer transfer window. If the deal would have been finalised, the 30-year-old Welsh star could have been earning £1m-a-week. However, Zizou wanted the Welshman to stay at the Bernabeu for the rest of the current season.

Sources revealed that Los Blancos are preparing to bid for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling in a deal that includes the exchange of Bale plus £70 million cash as part of the proposed package.